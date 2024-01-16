An important agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas

According to Majjid al-Ansari, the spokesman of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday, according to the agreement the medicine and humanitarian shipment will leave Doha for El-Aris in Egypt on Wednesday, and then on to the Palestinian area.

This is the first agreement between the warring parties since the one-week ceasefire in November.

On October 7, Hamas carried out a coordinated terrorist attack in the southern part of Israel: 1,200 people were killed in the attack and more than 3,000 were injured. The terrorist organization has taken 240 hostages to Gaza, many of whom are still in captivity, including several elderly people who are believed to be in urgent need of medication.

