An important Israeli radar station was blown up

According to the paper, the attack was launched by Hezbollah: several unguided rockets and anti-tank missiles were fired at the facility.

The video published by Hezbollah shows that two Israeli radar buildings are also hit: there is an explosion and then flames. The IDF did not say what damage was done to the facility during the incident, only saying that the object is damaged, but it still performs its function.

The Times of Israel indicates that it is possible that the primary facilities of the radar station have become inoperable and that the complex can perform its task thanks to the backup systems.

Cover image source: Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images. The cover image is an illustration, the radar in the image is located in Germany.

