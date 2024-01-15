An important message from “Health” after the Vermont girl’s video

#important #message #Health #Vermont #girls #video

In recent hours, social media pioneers have circulated a video clip showing a girl trying to commit suicide from the top of one of the famous hotels in the Zamalek area. The video documents attempts to save her by some people who used a rope to pull her up, but the girl eventually surrendered and let go of the rope to throw herself.

The Secretariat also warned against circulating and viewing the video, calling on platforms to quickly delete that video due to its negative psychological repercussions on those who are exposed to it or watch it.

Where does the idea of ​​suicide come from?

In a related context, the General Secretariat of Mental Health explained that the idea of ​​suicide can occur when a person feels that he is no longer able to deal with a stressful situation. This may also result from suffering from a severe mental illness such as depression, financial problems, or the death of a loved one. Or the end of a romantic relationship, or an illness or stressful health condition.

How do you deal with someone who has suicidal thoughts?

Regarding the correct way to deal with a person who has suicidal thoughts, the secretariat pointed out through its website that if someone indicates that he is thinking about suicide, he must be listened to and his concerns taken seriously, noting the importance of asking questions about his plans, with emphasis. You care about him and that he is not alone, and encourage him to immediately seek help from a specialist.

How do you deal with someone who is at risk of suicide?

In the case of dealing with a person who is at immediate risk of harming himself, committing suicide, or harming another person, the General Secretariat of Mental Health has indicated a number of guidelines, which are as follows:

– Asking him a direct question: “Are you thinking about suicide?”

– Listen to the person without judgment.

– Call your local emergency number or suicide hotline.

– Stay with the person until specialist help arrives.

– Attempt to remove any weapons, medications, or other potentially lethal objects.

A hotline to help those about to commit suicide

In a related context, the General Secretariat of Mental Health provides a suicide prevention service, and there is a dedicated protocol for dealing with suicide cases in the hotline. It receives reports of a case about to commit suicide, so that the informant is instructed in the correct way to behave and followed up until the case is delivered to the hospital. The hotline has received hundreds of cases. Which was reported to have contributed to their rescue.