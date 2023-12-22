An incredible discovery against insomnia: you have to eat one before going to bed

#incredible #discovery #insomnia #eat #bed

A new discovery will change the lives of many people: to defeat insomnia you just need to eat a certain food before going to sleep.

Insomnia is a disorder that affects many people and not just the elderly. The causes can be different. Stress certainly plays a key role but even having consumed an evening meal that is too abundant or rich in fatty foods can cause us to have a sleepless night. If it happens once in a while it’s nothing alarming.

If, however, insomnia becomes a frequent disorder, then the problem should not be underestimated. Lack of sleep, in fact, can have devastating repercussions on your healthand not only of the body but also of the brain and, in extreme cases, can lead to the development of depressive phenomena. A new study has shown that to combat insomnia, all you need to do is eat a certain food before going to bed.

Insomnia, goodbye with this food

There can be many causes for the onset of insomnia but, in any case, if it often happens that you are unable to sleep or are unable to sleep well, then you need to take action. In fact, insomnia can cause serious problems for both body health and brain health. To counteract it, according to a new study, we should eat a certain food every night before going to bed.

Bananas promote rest/ Biopianeta.it

Most people who suffer from insomnia resort to medication or drink a couple of glasses of wine to be able to sleep. Both solutions are very wrong and make the problem even worse. Drugs are addictive while alcohol causes you to fall into an artificial and non-restorative sleep: in practice you will wake up more tired than before.

If you want to have a good sleep you must, first of all, avoid consuming too heavy foods at dinner. So no to fried foods, red meat or fatty cheeses. Better to opt for cooked vegetables, white meats and lean fish or tofu. Also remember to turn off all electronic devices – cell phones, computers and televisions – at least one hour before going to bed and try to eat dinner at least three hours before going to sleep.

A new study has shown that if about half an hour before going to bed eat a banana, you will be able to fall asleep more easily and you will sleep better. This is for two reasons: firstly because the banana is rich in magnesium, a mineral that helps regulate the sleep-wake rhythm. Secondly banana contains a very important amino acid: tryptophan. The latter stimulates the production of serotonin, the feel-good hormone, which induces a feeling of mental relaxation and promotes rest. In case you are unable to digest bananas, you can replace them with 5 -6 almonds.