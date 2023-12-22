An incredible discovery against insomnia: you have to eat one before going to bed

#incredible #discovery #insomnia #eat #bed

A new discovery will change the lives of many people: to defeat insomnia you just need to eat a certain food before going to sleep.

Do you suffer from insomnia? Don’t worry: a new study has shown that all you need to do is eat a certain food before going to bed and you will sleep well.

Insomnia is a disorder that affects many people and not just the elderly. The causes can be different. Stress certainly plays a key role but even having consumed an evening meal that is too abundant or rich in fatty foods can cause us to have a sleepless night. If it happens once in a while it’s nothing alarming.

If, however, insomnia becomes a frequent disorder, then the problem should not be underestimated. Lack of sleep, in fact, can have devastating repercussions on your healthand not only of the body but also of the brain and, in extreme cases, can lead to the development of depressive phenomena. A new study has shown that to combat insomnia, all you need to do is eat a certain food before going to bed.

Insomnia, goodbye with this food

There can be many causes for the onset of insomnia but, in any case, if it often happens that you are unable to sleep or are unable to sleep well, then you need to take action. In fact, insomnia can cause serious problems for both body health and brain health. To counteract it, according to a new study, we should eat a certain food every night before going to bed.

Also Read:  3 thousand new cases a day: Obesity costs the UK 100 billion pounds - Last Minute World News

Bananas promote rest/ Biopianeta.it

Most people who suffer from insomnia resort to medication or drink a couple of glasses of wine to be able to sleep. Both solutions are very wrong and make the problem even worse. Drugs are addictive while alcohol causes you to fall into an artificial and non-restorative sleep: in practice you will wake up more tired than before.

If you want to have a good sleep you must, first of all, avoid consuming too heavy foods at dinner. So no to fried foods, red meat or fatty cheeses. Better to opt for cooked vegetables, white meats and lean fish or tofu. Also remember to turn off all electronic devices – cell phones, computers and televisions – at least one hour before going to bed and try to eat dinner at least three hours before going to sleep.

A new study has shown that if about half an hour before going to bed eat a banana, you will be able to fall asleep more easily and you will sleep better. This is for two reasons: firstly because the banana is rich in magnesium, a mineral that helps regulate the sleep-wake rhythm. Secondly banana contains a very important amino acid: tryptophan. The latter stimulates the production of serotonin, the feel-good hormone, which induces a feeling of mental relaxation and promotes rest. In case you are unable to digest bananas, you can replace them with 5 -6 almonds.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Tessa celebrated Christmas last year with her ex-mother-in-law: ‘Worthless’
Tessa celebrated Christmas last year with her ex-mother-in-law: ‘Worthless’
Posted on
LIVE RWDM CLUB (8:45 PM). Buchanan is missing due to impending transfer at blue-black – Colpaert on his way to De Mil | Jupiler Pro League
LIVE RWDM CLUB (8:45 PM). Buchanan is missing due to impending transfer at blue-black – Colpaert on his way to De Mil | Jupiler Pro League
Posted on
An incredible discovery against insomnia: you have to eat one before going to bed
An incredible discovery against insomnia: you have to eat one before going to bed
Posted on
33-year-old lay dead with injuries on the street in Vienna
33-year-old lay dead with injuries on the street in Vienna
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News