an inmate sexually assaults a guard at Villeneuve-lès-Maguelone prison

A 52-year-old inmate at Villeneuve-lès-Maguelone prison (Hérault) sexually assaulted a guard this Friday, December 29, around noon, when he had rebelled not to return to his cell.

An odious act which illustrates the shortage of manpower in the prison environment. A 52-year-old inmate sexually assaulted a guard at the Villeneuve-lès-Maguelone prison (Hérault) this Friday, after having rebelled with the aim of not returning to his cell.

Despite the intervention of reinforcements to help the guards, the fifty-year-old did everything possible not to be controlled, even if it meant being aggressive towards the staff of the Hérault detention center.

“During the attempted control, the individual put up strong resistance, even kicking our agents. And during the handcuffing, the detained person had unacceptable behavior by sexually assaulting one of our colleagues,” assured Johann Reig, general secretary of the Ufap-Unsa Justice union in Occitanie, for Midi Libre.

A source close to the case questioned by the regional daily specified that the 52-year-old inmate “put his hand between the legs” of the guard “several times in an insistent manner”.

An attacker released in February

The union condemned this attack, while ensuring that a complaint would be filed for “the deplorable actions to which the supervisor was confronted”.

Ufap-Unsa added that the prisoner would present psychiatric disorders requiring placement in a personalized establishment. Arriving from Mende in Villeneuve-lès-Maguelone prison, he should be available for release in February.

This new case illustrated the “big staffing problem” in this prison since “the supervisor was alone on the floor”, according to Johann Reig.

The latter pointed out the prison overcrowding in this building estimated at 150%. A recurring problem in France and which goes hand in hand with the lack of manpower for prison guards.

