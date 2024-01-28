An innocent joke between sisters turned into an unstoppable world obsession: people weren’t mad at being tricked | Life

in 1848 In March, two sisters in New York decided to play a prank.

Teenagers Margaretta and Catherine Fox claimed to be contacted by spirits knocking on the walls and furniture of their home.

When their mother asked the spirits how many children she had, they supposedly correctly told the number of children by knocking. The neighbor said that he hears these knocks all the time, so the rumor that something strange is happening in the family’s house quickly spread among the people.

True, as the sisters admitted to the New York World newspaper 40 years later, in 1888, the source of these knocks was their own.

