An intensive search with a sad end. The 56-year-old woman was found late

HRAŇ, TREBIŠOV DISTRICT / 56-year-old Iveta from Hraň village in Trebišov district has been missing for almost a week. She left the house towards the river and her immediate family has not heard from her since then. There were dozens of professionals and volunteers in the field.

Due to the darkness, the action was interrupted, the Search Team said on the social network. According to TV JOJ, the lifeless body of a woman was found floating in the Ondava River.

The woman left home the day after Christmas and has not heard from anyone since. All emergency services were looking for her, and the emergency search team and volunteer firefighters also joined the search. “After receiving the notification, the police immediately started searching for the missing woman and checks were carried out in the immediate vicinity or hospitals, but also in places where the woman could be found.” Jana Mésarová, spokeswoman for the Regional Directorate of the Košice Police Force, informed.

Iveta left the house on December 25. Her footsteps led to the Ondava River, where her personal belongings were found on the bank. There were police officers, searchers, dog handlers, criminal investigators and firemen on boats in the field. They also searched for the woman using a drone. Since yesterday, search teams and volunteer firefighters have joined them. The volunteers divided into groups and searched the banks of the rivers and the surrounding areas.

The search was ended in the afternoon with an unfortunate conclusion. Volunteers discovered the lifeless body of a 56-year-old woman in the Ondava River.

