An Inter Miami figure revealed how Messi gets along with the Englishman and the “operative” to take a photo with him: “It cost me a lot”

#Inter #Miami #figure #revealed #Messi #Englishman #operative #photo #cost #lot

The Garzas footballer spoke about the current situation of the Garzas since the arrival of Leo

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami left behind a year full of emotions with the consecration in the Leagues Cup and the frustration of not qualifying for the Major League Soccer (MLS) Playoffs. The team led by Gerardo Martino will return to work in a matter of days ahead of what will be the first full season of La Pulga in the United States.

The world champion cycle began in the best way with the first title in the history of the Garzas and one of the Argentine footballers on the squad, Nicolás Stefanelli, referred to the first months alongside his compatriot in a very special 2023 in the career of the attacker with a past in Defense and Justice. In a conversation with Fox Sports, he revealed different intimacies of Leo’s arrival, such as the particularity in the language within a very Latin city: “I have not heard him speak English. We are waiting, ha.”

Nicolás Stefanelli scored 2 goals in 25 games during the last MLS regular season (Inter Miami CF)

He is not the first to refer to this situation, since Edison Azcona was also consulted about this in a conversation with Infobae and, at the time, he continued on the same path as his partner: “I have not heard Leo speak English. ..Sometimes, he has said ‘Good morning’ when he comes in.”

Later, Stefanelli detailed the operation he had to plan to have his own photo with the best player in the world: “I have a very nice one with the Ballon d’Or, but it cost me a lot. I was dying to take a photo or ask for an autograph… That day we were all in kinesiology and they brought him the Ball, we were all looking at it and I made a joke, as if to say: ‘Hey, shall we line up to take our photo? ?’. And (Leonardo) Campana followed me and said: ‘I’m going first.’ Almost all of us took a photo there. Later, when we became champions of the Leagues Cup I had my shirt signed by him. I have that one saved.”

On the other hand, the 29-year-old footballer told what his first meeting with Messi was like before the start of practice: “He arrived and I didn’t know how to greet him: whether to shake his hand, a kiss or hug him… I wanted to do everything together. “I gave him a kiss and we started talking.” Furthermore, he went back to his skepticism when the arrival of the captain of the Argentine team to the Florida squad was announced: “When the news came out, we didn’t fall for it. We said it was a lie. He didn’t believe it, he said it wasn’t going to happen. I didn’t believe it until I greeted him. If I think about it, I still haven’t fallen to this day.”

Nicolás Stefanelli emerged in Defense and Justice (Inter Miami CF)

“I see him in training and I drool. Then, when he makes a pass and his back is to the player, I ask myself: ‘How does he see that pass? It just can’t be’. That is why he is also the best player in history,” he declared. And he added his feelings when he saw him training with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba: “I was injured and, from the window, I looked with my arms crossed and said: ‘I can’t believe what I’m seeing.’ These guys play something else.”

Ultimately, the scene revolved around the charm of David Beckham. One of the founders of Inter Miami is a beauty magnet after being a model on different occasions throughout his life and the center forward allowed himself to joke with the former player’s perfume: “No, he is beautiful. Besides, he leaves it impregnated for two days when he greets you.”

Nicolás Stefanelli pointed out that this Sunday the team will carry out the required medical examinations and, hours later, training will begin for a preseason that will have them accumulating miles. On January 19 they will visit the El Salvador team, on the 29th they will face Al Hilal and on February 1 they will do the same against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. On the 4th of that month they will face a local team from Hong Kong, on the 7th they have a scheduled match against Vissel Kobe in Japan and on the 15th they will return to Miami to clash against Newell’s. A week after that last friendly, they will host Real Salt Lake on Wednesday the 21st at the start of the MLS season.