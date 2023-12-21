An interesting trick with which you can easily fight the “ice age” around tires

#interesting #trick #easily #fight #ice #age #tires

One of the problems for drivers in winter is the accumulation of snow in the fender spaces. Over time, it freezes and turns into impressive pieces of ice that prevent the wheels from turning. Drivers are aware that such “growths” are at least not beneficial for the technical condition of the car, but not everyone knows how to remove them adequately without damaging the integrity of the plastics. We are telling you about another interesting trick with which you can easily fight the “ice age” around tires.

Sometimes the ice “stalactites” grow to such impressive sizes that they “eat” almost the entire gap between the body and the tire. At the moment of passing over a bump, the piece of ice hits the asphalt and often transmits some of the energy of the collision directly to the body. In doing so, of course, it breaks. But it can also crush the stirrup. This, of course, is not so common. But this raises serious safety concerns.

Although the much more real problem of snow and ice accumulating in the wheel arch is not related to this. Damaged ball joint sleeves or increased tire wear are much more common consequences of frozen water deposits. At first glance, it is almost impossible to fight the described phenomenon. You won’t stop every kilometer and knock the snow out of the wheel wells!

A more radical solution is needed to prevent or at least significantly reduce the accumulation of snow in the fender arches. One such is a mixture that you can make yourself, for which you need a liter of gasoline in a jar that can be closed quite tightly. We also need a very ordinary candle that is crushed (or grated with a manual kitchen grater). The resulting “powder” is poured into the jar with fuel and left for several days in a warm room, writes AutoMedia.bg. The container is shaken periodically so that the former candle dissolves more actively.

When the candle is completely dissolved, and the arches under the fenders are washed of dirt and dried, they are covered with the resulting solution with a brush. The gasoline will evaporate and the paraffin from the candle will remain on the fender liner. And subsequently it will prevent snow from sticking. Such processing should be repeated twice during the winter season.