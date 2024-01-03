An investigation into the embankments underway

Embankments increase the risk of flooding

Embankment work continues in Antananarivo, although it is prohibited. Their proliferation is under investigation.

Work near the By Pass was reportedly suspended recently. “We sealed the land where individuals were caught red-handed carrying out embankments,” informed a source at the Authority for protection against flooding in the Antananarivo plain (Apipa), yesterday. For several days, Apipa has launched an operation against illegal embankments in Antananarivo. It would carry out unannounced raids, day and night, in particular, in the municipalities crossed by the Boulevard de Tokyo, such as Ambohimangakely, Alasora, where several plots of rice fields are filled in without legal authorization. This operation would fall within the framework of a “directive from the Presidency which ordered the opening of an investigation into the proliferation of embankment works, shortly before Christmas”, specifies the source. “Apipa has established and submitted to those responsible the minutes of the actions already undertaken, such as sealing, diagnosis and observation of the situations. The operation continues,” she continues.

The current investigation should bring to light the offenders, including the owners of the land, who are the promoters of these illegal operations, the transporters who are responsible for delivering the embankments, but also, the officials who illegally authorize , the embankments.

Operations

A source emphasizes that these embankments cannot be carried out without the green light from some authority. We tried to contact officials at the Ministry of Regional Planning and mayors of the municipalities in question, without result.

The ban on embankments, a decision taken in April 2022, then recalled by Apipa in a circular note in September 2023, has not yet been lifted. But that didn’t stop the promoters from continuing. This operation should lead to a definitive cessation of illegal embankments which expose Antananarivo to flooding during the rainy season. In 2018, the Ministry of Land Planning also launched operations to catch those responsible for the embankments in order to suspend this illegal activity. A few years later, the embankments started again with a vengeance.

Miangalya Ralitera