An Iranian brigadier general was shot near Damascus

#Iranian #brigadier #general #shot #Damascus

An Israeli airstrike on Monday killed a high-ranking military adviser of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard near the Damascus border, Syrian security sources and Iranian media said.

Security sources told the news agency that it was Brigadier General Sayyid Razi Mousavi, who was responsible for coordinating the military alliance between Syria and Iran.

Iranian state television interrupted its broadcasts later in the day to announce Mousavi’s death. According to the report, he was one of the advisers of the Revolutionary Guard working for the longest time in Syria.

The leadership of the Iranian elite has vowed that

Israel will be held responsible for killing Brigadier General.

“There is no doubt that the usurping and barbaric Zionist regime will pay for this crime,” read their statement on state television.

In recent years, Israel has carried out numerous airstrikes against Syrian targets, the army, forces allied with the Damascus government, and Hezbollah’s positions and warehouses. Although the Israeli army does not usually comment on the news about the attacks, the Israeli leadership has stated several times: it will do everything to prevent Iran from setting foot in Syria, especially not on the strategically important Golan Heights.

Just three weeks ago, Iran announced that two members of the Revolutionary Guard, also working as military advisers, were killed in an Israeli bombardment in Syria.