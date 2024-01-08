An island of incredible beauty, surrounded by an emerald sea with ultra-clear water and white sand beaches

#island #incredible #beauty #surrounded #emerald #sea #ultraclear #water #white #sand #beaches

This is exactly what Koh Racha, which is much smaller and quieter than the famous island of Phuket, can offer. You can reach it from the port of Phuket (Chalong Pier) in just half an hour, but you will feel as if you are in a remote corner.

If you are tired of busy Phuket or just looking for new destinations in Southern Thailand, Koh Racha (more precisely, Koh Racha Yai) can be a great choice for both a day trip and a longer vacation.

On this island you will find idyllic beaches with ultra-clear water and soft white sand. Certainly not all Thai islands can boast such beautiful coastlines! In addition, colorful coral reefs surround Koh Rach. There are excellent conditions for both shallow and deep diving. Koh Racha is not big – you can go around it in an hour.

Although the island is reasonably well suited to tourists, don’t expect a wide selection of hotels or restaurants. Also keep in mind that a stay on this island can cost a bit more than the popular Phuket.

Relaxation on the beach, diving, walks, massages are the main attractions of Koh Racha. You can also go on tours of the surrounding islands without missing the opportunity to see neighboring Koh Racha Noi.

The main beaches of Koh Racha, around which the life of the island revolves, are Patok Beach and Siam Bay. The beaches are quite busy during the day with day-trippers (especially Patok Beach – it has an island pier). If you stay at Koh Racha for at least one night, you will have the opportunity to see the island with different eyes, enjoy complete silence and peace.

We stayed at Racha Island Resort (Rayaburi) during our recent trip to Southern Thailand. This cozy hotel is located in the aforementioned Siam Bay – a bay of truly divine beauty. The hotel has a fairly wide selection of rooms: from standard double rooms to holiday cottages right on the seashore.

Another alternative is The Racha Hotel, which invites you to stay in luxury villas. There is also a spa, gym, yoga classes, tennis courts… The Racha Hotel is located right on Patok Beach, next to the island’s pier, so during the day you will encounter the flow of incoming and outgoing tourists.

There are also budget-class holiday homes nearby – Bungalow Raya Resort, and another resort on the other side of the island – Ban Baya Resort and Spa.