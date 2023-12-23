An Italian priest gave Jesus two mothers in Nativity

#Italian #priest #gave #Jesus #mothers #Nativity

The parish priest of Capocastello di Mercogliano, near Naples, created a nativity scene in which Jesus has two mothers. The parish priest emphasized that the future of the church lies in inclusion, that the Roman Catholic Church is “the church of the excluded, not of exclusion”, reports RaiNews.

According to the parish priest, it is a different world today, single people, divorced people, but also the children of gay couples, who should be treated equally by the church, go to church. “On the other hand, Pope Francis himself said that the church cannot exclude anyone,” he added.

“It’s 2023, I wanted to put a rainbow couple in the manger, because they also mean family.”

The parish priest’s initiative caused a debate on the conservative side, for example, far-right senator Maurizio Gasparri deemed the gesture “blasphemy”.

