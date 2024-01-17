An object of alien origin has been found in the Milky Way, traveling at terrifying speeds

#object #alien #origin #Milky #traveling #terrifying #speeds

This could be the first extragalactic object.

They have found a mysterious object in the heart of the Milky Way, as researchers from Miyagi University in Japan have discovered a cluster of stars around the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* at the center of our galaxy. Its mystery is due to the fact that, according to the current state of science, the surroundings of supermassive black holes are too extreme and chaotic for stars to form there. Focusing on one of the stars with the symbol S0–6, the researchers established during the analyzes over several years that

it may have come from outside the Milky Way and wandered here roughly 10 billion years ago

– this could be the first extragalactic star, i.e. from outside the Milky Way, that was discovered in the middle of our system.

The stars in the Ominous Cluster are S-type, orbiting Sagittarius A* in a long, loop-like, elliptical orbit (only 0.04 light-years from S0-6) and reaching amazing speeds – the fastest star found in the Milky Way so far is also an S star, It runs at a speed of 24,000 km/second, i.e. 86.4 million km/h.

The Milky Way is approximately 13.6 billion years old, and during its lifetime it has already devoured quite a few other galaxies, in 4-5 billion years it will collide with the Andromeda galaxy, for example:

(Source: NAOJ, Science Alert, photo: NAOJ, opening image: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

You may also be interested in:

Subscribe to ROADSTER magazine now and get one of the three great gifts!

Click for details, gifts and the best magazine!

Click here only if you are interested in the most beautiful girls!

We hope you get to it, because there are a lot of them!

Our supported and recommended content