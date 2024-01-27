An oil tanker has caught fire in the Gulf of Aden after being shot at by twenty people

January 26, 2024 – 10:33 p.m

The deck of an oil tanker caught fire in the Gulf of Aden, the Guardian reports.

According to the claim of the 20, the British ship Marlin Luanda was their target. According to the paper, however, the ship is registered under the Marshall Islands flag and is owned by a British company called Trafigura.

According to a statement by Trafigura, their ship Marlin Luanda was hit by a missile attack on January 26 while crossing the Red Sea. According to the company, the safety of the crew is of primary importance, and the fire extinguishing system has already been deployed on board to contain the fire that broke out at one of the tanks.

According to Trafigura, military vessels are heading to the Marlin Luanda to provide assistance. According to US authorities, no one was injured in the attack.

Since November 2023, the Twenty, which controls a large area of ​​Yemen, has been attacking merchant ships passing nearby. In mid-January, the United States responded with strikes. We wrote more about this here.

At the end of December, a Russian corvette sank in Sevastopol after a Ukrainian strike

