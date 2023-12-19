An orange and a lemon, this is all you need to create fragrant and impressive place cards for your holiday table

#orange #lemon #create #fragrant #impressive #place #cards #holiday #table

For your holiday table, create scented place cards with a great scenic effect in this way and it will be a huge success!

Prepared at a low cost and in just a few minutes, they will be so beautiful that they will certainly not go unnoticed and will make your holiday table simply unique and unforgettable. Too often underestimated, perfume is one of the first signs of well-being in a house and with these place cards you will have a fabulous home.

So give ample space to the preparation of these details that will make everyone envious. Absolutely easy to make, they are so fantastic that they help make your parties unforgettable, and all this for almost nothing. Furthermore, made like this, they are so intoxicating with their aroma that it is even difficult to resist the temptation to bite into one. In fact, we are talking about scented place cards which are also edible as well as incredibly beautiful to be seen.

You will only need two ingredients to prepare them: that is, an orange and a lemon that we all have at home. Now, all you have to do is put on your apron and follow the process with us to prepare these sensational place cards.

Scented place cards: here’s how to make them

First of all, use organic citrus fruits which you will wash well under a jet of fresh running water and then dab carefully. Once dry, you will cut them into slices that are neither too thick nor too thin now comes the dilemma: how to dry citrus fruit slices?

If you don’t want to spend anything and you have ten days to spare, wrap each slice of citrus fruit in absorbent paper and let them rest on the radiator on for a week and a half, turning them over after 5 days. Alternatively, you can dry them in the oven by cooking them at 70-80° for an hour and then let them rest in the open oven for a few more hours.

Citrus place cards: simple, cheap and beautiful (Biopianeta.it)

Or cook them for the necessary minutes in the microwave at a power slightly lower than maximum, turning them after 2 minutes. Now that you have the dried citrus slices available, all you have to do is assemble the place cards with this very simple procedure: take a napkin, fold it into three parts and tie it in the center with a colored ribbon that you pass through a small hole practiced on the fragrant peel of the citrus fruit. Tie everything with a nice knot and the placeholder is ready. You can use orange slices to indicate a place to be given to a man and lemon slices for those to be given to women.

