An orphanage student who has not reached the age of criminal responsibility stabbed a peer during a conflict in Jurmala

Photo: Evija Trifanova/LETA

13:57, 11 January 2024

Last night, a 13-year-old teenager with stab wounds was found on the street in Jūrmala, Sloka micro-district. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries before paramedics arrived. State police officers found out that the deceased was hit during the conflict by his peer, who permanently lives in a social care and social rehabilitation institution and had left this institution that night with other students of the institution. A criminal proceeding has been initiated in connection with the incident, all involved persons have been identified, and an investigation is underway.

On the night of Thursday, January 11, around one o’clock in the morning, Jūrmala municipality police officers, while on duty in Jūrmala, Sloka, noticed an unconscious teenager lying on the ground with stab wounds near the road. Municipal police officers called the Emergency Medical Service to the scene, but unfortunately the victim died before the medics arrived.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police officers from the Jūrmala station of the Riga Regional Administration of the State Police went to the scene and immediately started investigating the incident. It was established that the deceased is a 13-year-old teenager.

Current information shows that the previous evening before midnight, several young people who live in a social care and social rehabilitation institution had gone to Riga to possibly consume alcoholic beverages. After that, they returned to Sloka by train, where they met two young people of their age, one of whom was later killed.

The information obtained during the investigation shows that there was a conflict between the mentioned company of young people, as well as the injured young person and his friend, during which one of the group of young people living in the orphanage stabbed him twice with a knife – in the heart and stomach area. And after the incident, the group of young people left the scene, leaving the injured young man with his friend.

On the same night, the policemen of the Jūrmala precinct arrived at the social care and rehabilitation institution, where they met the young people involved, who were taken to the police station together with the teachers.

It should be mentioned that the teenager, who stabbed the other with a knife, had previously been noticed by the police for vagrancy and shoplifting. The teenager, who is suspected of committing this crime, has not yet reached the age of 14, but further actions are being decided.

In connection with the incident, criminal proceedings have been initiated according to Article 117, paragraph 12 of the Criminal Law – for murder under aggravated circumstances, if a minor is murdered.

During the investigation, the exact circumstances and motives of what happened are explained. At the moment, the police cannot provide more detailed information about what happened.

The State Police, in cooperation with the municipal authorities and the municipal police, monitors the activities of these young people in order to prevent further crimes or violations of the law.

