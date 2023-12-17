An orthopedist living in the province works in 4 hospitals – he was the first in Lithuania to perform an innovative operation and save a young man’s flexible wrist

#orthopedist #living #province #works #hospitals #Lithuania #perform #innovative #operation #save #young #mans #flexible #wrist

A dream for engineering led to medicine

Nerijus Kutra is from Radvili. After finishing school, he dreamed of studying engineering, as this profession was attractive to him. But life took a different turn, so it was decided to study medicine at Vilnius University.

“I would think that my current profession is partly related to engineering, because an orthopedist cannot do without knowledge of biomechanics. “Biomechanical tests make the work much easier because they provide detailed information that is extremely valuable for tracking progress,” said the doctor with a smile.

As a child, medicine was, one might say, nearby, because my mother worked as an instrument operator in the operating room of the Radviliškis hospital, so she sometimes took her offspring to work. Who can say now what effect the people in white coats had on the child then.

After completing his studies at Vilnius University, during his residency, Nerijus Kutra decided to delve into minor orthopedics, as this field seemed the most interesting, full of many unknown things, therefore, full of searches and discoveries. This choice did not disappoint the young doctor.

Wide range of diseases treated

Currently, Nerijus Kutra works in Radviliškis, Joniškis and Šiauliai hospitals. Since the Telšiai Regional Hospital did not have a specialist in minor orthopedics, the doctor agreed to consult the citizens of Zema according to the scheduled schedule, and then provide them with qualified medical assistance. The spectrum of diseases treated by him is very wide.

The doctor performs arthroplasty operations on finger joints using autografts (living human tissue) or joint endoprostheses (artificial joints). It treats bone, joint, and muscle diseases (dermatomyositis, arthrosis, big toe deformity, carpal tunnel syndrome, tendon and ligament injury, tendinitis, inflammation of tendons, lateral epicondylitis – tennis elbow, knee meniscus tear). Performs reconstructions of tendons and ligaments of the hand and wrist in case of traumatic injury or spontaneous rupture.

Applies arthroscopic surgery of the wrist in case of injuries of wrist ligaments, joint loose bodies and degeneration of soft tissues. Specializes in elbow pathology. Uses conservative and surgical treatment for lateral (external) or medial (internal) epicondylitis.

The doctor performs reconstruction of elbow ligaments in case of internal and/or external collateral ligament rupture after elbow traumatic injury, as well as elbow arthroscopies in case of external epicondylitis, elbow dissecting osteochondrosis, elbow contracture. Arthroscopically removes free bodies (joint “mice”), performs arthroscopic synovectomy. In foot correction operations, outwardly deviated thumbs and hammer toe deformities are corrected. Performs ankle arthroscopy in case of loose bodies in the ankle joint, arthrosis of the ankle joint and dissecting osteochondrosis.

What are the most successful or memorable operations? According to the doctor, it depends on how long it takes for a person to return to a full life. According to him, the operation is only part of the treatment, followed by rehabilitation, physical exercises, and the person’s desire to recover as soon as possible.

Foreign experience is useful

Nerijus Kutra, a member of the Lithuanian Orthopedic Traumatologists and Šiauliai Region Orthopedic Traumatologists Associations, trained in Germany, Switzerland, France, and Poland. All this is only for the professional benefit of the doctor. One should not forget such an important fact that the doctor, while working at the Republican Šiauliai Hospital, was the first in Lithuania to use an implant intended to restore a traumatized peripheral nerve.

Then the minor orthopedics and traumatology specialist was happy with the successful operation. It was performed on an eighteen-year-old boy who injured the wrist nerve in an accident. This medical innovation helped preserve the function of a young man’s hand.

According to doctor N. Kutra, peripheral nerves are often damaged during trauma, especially the nerves of the upper limb. The operating surgeons usually reconstructed the injured peripheral nerves with two techniques: by suturing the injured nerve ends or by using donor autografts (taking a nerve fragment and transferring it to the injured area). According to an orthopedic traumatologist, taking the nerve and moving it to the site of the injured nerve causes some problems. For example, the donor site from which the nerve is taken remains insensitive, a neuroma may form.

Then doctor Nerijus Kutra used for the first time in Lithuania a method with fewer complications – a nerve regeneration tube.

Very recently, he gave a report on wrist pathology and treatment methods at an international conference with the participation of doctors from Germany, Latvia and Lithuania.

Excellent and collegial specialist

Director of the Telšiai Regional Hospital, Jovita Seiliuvienė, is happy with the arrival of Dr. Nerijaus Kutra, because the people of Zemaija have been waiting for such a specialist, who is well versed in minor orthopedics. According to the head of the hospital, the doctor is very collegial, willingly shares his work experience, and communicates with everyone in a friendly manner.

The Telšiai hospital leaves a good impression on the doctor with its modernity. In his opinion, it is particularly important that the excellent and competent head of the Orthopedic Traumatology Department, Ali Khalil Chahine, works here, who pays great attention to purchasing modern equipment and the most advanced medical tools.