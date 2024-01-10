An ultra-wide monitor is the latest result of the collaboration between Porsche Design and AOC

#ultrawide #monitor #latest #result #collaboration #Porsche #Design #AOC

As a result of the cooperation with Porsche Design, several monitors have already been added to the AOC offer. We also tested one of them, the 2021 AOC Agon PD27. Recently, there was news about another fruit of the cooperation, this time about an ultra-wide monitor.

The Porsche Design | AOC AGON PRO PD49 is a 49-inch (124.46 cm diagonal) 32:9 aspect ratio model with a 1800R curved QD-OLED panel. With its 240 Hz image refresh rate and 0.03 ms GtG response time, it can be a great choice even for esports players. Its resolution is 5120*1440 pixels, and in addition to a peak brightness of 1000 nits, it also has a VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certificate.

Of course, a lot of attention was also paid to the design, some elements of which reflect the details of Porsche sports cars. The sandblasted aluminum plinth is reminiscent of the steering wheel and wheel rims of sports cars, and the back of the monitor is specifically inspired by the radiator grille of the Porsche 911. All this is complemented by customizable Light FX RGB elements.

It has HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, the USB hub provides four 3.2 connectors and an RJ-45 input, and there is also a 90 W USB-C port. Thanks to the built-in KVM switch, you can connect up to two computers, whose images can even be displayed side by side on the huge surface.

And for gamers, features such as the fps display option, customizable crosshairs, and low input lag await. But two 8-watt speakers were also built into the monitor.

The Porsche Design AGON PRO PD49 is available now in stores and on porsche-design.com for a suggested retail price of €2,190.

Dino

He was introduced to a ZX81 when he was about 8 years old, followed by a C64. From 1993, he worked for Commodore Világ and its successors, as well as ZED, and in 1998 he founded PC Dome with his friends. The rest is history…