An unexpected blow to Rafako. Agreement broken

Rafako, one of the leading companies in the country specializing in the production of boilers for the energy sector, is facing further problems. Museum “Memory and Identity” Saint John Paul II, supported by the Lux Veritatis Foundation of father Tadeusz Rydzyk, broke the agreement concluded with it in October.

Father Rydzyk’s Foundation withdraws from the settlement

What is it about? In 2019, Rafako and the Lux Veritatis Foundation concluded an agreement to build the mentioned museum. It was supposed to be created in 100 weeks, i.e. in just over two years. However, these plans were thwarted by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The investment was not fully completed, but the parties reached a settlement. It was pursuant to the agreement that the building was nevertheless accepted. Provided that Rafako will remove the defects found during the transfer of the investment by March 31, 2024. The investor also agreed to increase remuneration for Rafako – due to higher costs caused by the pandemic and war.

In a statement of December 21, quoted by Radio Maryja, the museum explains that the payment to Rafako resulting from the settlement could take place after clearly defined conditions were met, including: after providing confirmed statements from subcontractors confirming the correct settlement of payments.

If Rafako is in arrears with payments to subcontractors, the museum has no right to make payments to the general contractor, but is obliged to first settle Rafako’s arrears towards the subcontractor – we read in the statement.

The museum states that it has not received documents from Rafako that would confirm that the company properly settled accounts with subcontractors. Meanwhile, some subcontractors asked him to settle the amounts due.

The reason for withdrawal (from the settlement – editor’s note) is Rafako’s failure to fulfill its obligations arising therefrom. The general contractor did not present the museum with a ‘Detailed Schedule of Material and Financial Recovery Plan’, despite being granted an additional deadline to fulfill this obligation. (His – editor’s note) none makes it impossible for the museum to control the correctness of removing faults and defects regarding the method of their removal, cost and deadlines – says the museum.

Rafako has huge problems

The Racibórz company also has other problems, which we have written about many times in money.pl. On Thursday, December 21, during the general meeting, a decision will be made to exchange the company’s debts for new shares. Just when it seemed like it was basically a formality, something unexpected happened. The following banks refused to consent to the conversion of debt into shares: PKO BP, Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego, mBank, and PZU. If the operation fails, liabilities to these entities will have to be repaid on December 29.

