An unexpected event crossed the Ukrainian war plans – They deciphered what could have been one of the reasons for the failure of the counterattack

On December 26, AP published a material on the Ukrainian crossing of the Dnieper, in which the participating Ukrainian forces claimed that they had already prepared to cross the Dnieper at the end of May, but the explosion of the Nova Kahovka dam and the devastating flood in its wake rewrote their plans.

Ukrainian forces made minor crossing attempts between July and September, but they waited until mid-October for the large crossing and the establishment of a bridgehead on the eastern (left) bank of the Dnieper River.

The October Ukrainian operations on the east coast Russian forces were withdrawn from other points of the front linebut at the beginning of June, at the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, such a crossing could have had a more serious effect.

After the dam exploded, the Russian command moved the 7th Airborne (VDV) Division serving in Kherson to the western part of Zaporizhzhya County, and to the border of Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk County, and relied on them as critical elements of the defense to fend off a counterattack.

If the Ukrainian forces had already managed to break through the Dnieper in June, then the Russian military leadership is unlikely to transfer these important troops to other sections of the front.

If the Ukrainian forces had been able to fight in the areas beyond the Dnieper in Kherson County, it would have put more pressure on the Russian forces. Thus, the explosion of the Nova Kahovka dam could ultimately play a role in the (failed) outcome of the Ukrainian counterattack

Although it has not been clearly established why the Nova Kahovka dam exploded, it is very likely that it was a deliberate action by the Russians.

Cover image credit: Scott Peterson/Getty Images