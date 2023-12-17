An unexpected gift: Valve has brilliantly banned Dota 2 cheats

#unexpected #gift #Valve #brilliantly #banned #Dota #cheats

Valve banned more than 130,000 Dota 2 players in 2023. However, the holiday season held another unexpected surprise.

17.12.2023 – Valve recently he revealed in a published Dota 2 update, to be given to players as part of the Frostivus 2023 event. For most fans, this gift is a cosmetic item, but not everyone has been so lucky. It’s no secret that Valve has been taking the punishment of cheating in Dota 2 seriously lately. In February 2023, they proudly announced that more than 40000 cheats banned from the game with one click. At that time, it was possible to intercept software from an external party, which the company’s programmers tried to detect for many months. It seems that was just the beginning.

Another 90,000 in September players flew off the servers, but the company still didn’t stop there. Back to the current Frostivus 2023 Dota 2 event mentioned above, for many it was the last Dota 2 update. The Frostivus 2023 gift package offered players four options:

Accounts shared with others (either an individual or a service) have been permanently banned

Players’ smurf (-a low-level account, which appears much weaker than its owner’s real rank and knowledge-) accounts were also permanently banned

The main accounts of smurf players were also permanently banned, accompanied by a rather funny message

And innocent players could unlock valuable and free cosmetic items thanks to the gift

Instead of Virgács, Dota 2 bans were accompanied by coal

Cheaters and smurf players in the above categories were banned together with the message shown in the picture below. Lump of coal literally means a piece of coal. In the United States, this is what Santa brings to bad children, while good children received gifts. In our country, the word “virgács” is used as a deterrent; in fact, it can be compared to the American children’s piece of coal. Malicious players received a virtual copy of this.

Gift ban for Dota 2 cheaters

It seems that it is no longer worth paying for boost services or creating new accounts for easier matches. In recent years, Valve has perfected the detection of the above phenomena, which can result in much cleaner matches. Hopefully the developers of Counter-Strike 2 indoors they take inspiration, as FPS shooters are not free from cheaters or smurf players.

Source: Polygon / Dota 2 patch notes