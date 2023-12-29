An unidentified object flew into Poland from Ukraine

A still unidentified aerial vehicle from the direction of Ukraine flew into eastern Poland on Friday morning, the operations command of the Polish army announced.

The object was monitored by the radar devices of the national air defense system from the moment it crossed the border until it disappeared, it was announced on the X community interface of the operations command.

Command spokesman Jacek Goryszewski later announced at a press conference also broadcast on commercial television Polsat News: the object’s radio signals stopped in the vicinity of the city of Zamosc in eastern Poland. The authorities are investigating what exactly happened, Goryszewski said, adding:

the combat readiness of the Polish Air Force was raised in connection with the incident.

Andrzej Fijolek, the police spokesman of the Lublin Voivodeship, told the PAP news agency: they have no information about injuries or explosions.

Due to the incident, on Friday afternoon, President Andrzej Duda will meet with Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of National Defense, Lt. Gen. Maciej Klisz, Operations Commander, and Lt. Gen. Wieslaw Kukula, Chief of Staff, the Office of the Head of State in Warsaw announced.

This is not the first air incident to hit Poland since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. In November 2022, a missile launched from Ukraine hit the town of Przewodów in eastern Poland, killing two Polish citizens. In April of this year, the remains of a Russian-made cruise missile fired last December were found in a forest near the city of Bydgoszcz in western Poland.

