An unusual Honda truck is for sale ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Technologies

A unique 1994 Honda Acty Crawler has been released for sale in the US. The rare and unusual compact truck is valued at $26,500. This is reported by the Carscoops resource.

The six-wheeled Honda Acty Crawler was produced in small batches from 1994 to 1996. The exact number of such vehicles produced is not known: 20, 120 or 500 are all numbers circulating on the web.

The Honda Acty Crawler reaches only 3.3 m in length, that is, it belongs to the Japanese k-cars segment – ultra-compact cars for the city. However, the truck not only has a third axle, but also has removable rubber tracks for the rear wheels.

It is these chains that create the effect of four-wheel drive, since the third axle is not rotated by the engine, but thanks to the decision to have chains for both rear axles, the passability is significantly greater.

This solution significantly increases the passability of the vehicle in rough terrain or on snow. Otherwise, the Honda Acty Crawler is equipped with a 656-cc engine with a power of 38 hp, which works together with a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

This particular vehicle has a proven mileage of 106,000 km. The truck has recently been overhauled, and in addition to all technical fluids, it also has changed tires, a new timing belt and a new battery.

