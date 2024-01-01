Ana de Armas walks out of the water and makes your jaw drop wide open

The actress Ana de Armas has been entertaining us for several years in major cinema films. In the just completed year 2023, she was only seen in one film. If all goes well, she will appear in two films this year.

This year she was seen in the moderately received action film Ghosted from director Dexter Fletcher. Despite getting help from names like Chris Evans and Adrien Brody, the Apple TV+ film was extremely poorly received.

This year
We see the Havana, Cuba-born brunette in two films. The first is probably Ballerinaa spin-off of the successful John Wick-movies. Ana plays the character Rooney who seeks revenge on her family’s killers. Keanu Reeves, Anjelica Huston and Ian McShane can also be seen again.

Then she will appear in Eden from director Ron Howard. The thriller stars big names such as Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby and Jude Law.

From the sea
On the Insta page of Hollywood actress Hollywood actress we regularly see all kinds of photos of the beautiful actress. Now the fansite has photos of Ana walking out of the water. As if she just took a New Year’s dive.

Want to see the photos of 35-year-old Ana de Armas? Then check it out here on the Hollywood actress’s Instagram page.

