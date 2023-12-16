Ana Hickmann is left without health insurance and goes to the SUS emergency room, says columnist

#Ana #Hickmann #left #health #insurance #SUS #emergency #room #columnist

Ana Hickmann faces the divorce process and the discussion about her companies’ million-dollar debts

Photo: Reproduction/TV

Days before reporting physical aggression and property violence committed by Alexandre Correa, aged 52, Ana Hickmann, aged 42, allegedly discovered numerous problems in her partner’s management of finances.

Correa had not paid for the health plan of the Record TV presenter and her son, Alexandre Junior, 9 years old, for at least five months. Thus, on the date Ana sought medical attention after being attacked by Correa, she had to go to an emergency room of the Unified Health System (SUS). The information was revealed by columnist Daniel Castro, from the website TV News.

Non-SUS service

According to the column, Ana was seen at 7pm by doctor André Luiz Narkevitz Pecini, at Santa Casa de Itu. She complained of pain in her left elbow, which three hours earlier had become stuck in a sliding door in the kitchen of her mansion as she tried to free herself from Correa. After an x-ray, the doctor found no “acute bone injuries”, and discharged the patient recommending the use of a sling.

The presenter remained there for one hour and 20 minutes, the total duration of the service. She arrived and left in a Military Police car. The expert report from the Legal Medical Institute confirmed that she had “minor bodily injuries”.

Defense of Alexandre Correa

For the column, Alexandre Correa’s lawyer, Enio Murad, says that his client is not responsible for the presenter’s financial crisis. He claims that the business crisis He claims that the crisis began during the pandemic, when Correa was away from business undergoing treatment for cancer. During this period, the “company assumed greater obligations than it could assume”. When Correa returned to work he allegedly took out loans, but the situation worsened.

It was at this time, according to Murad, that Ana began to take control of her companies away from her husband, and he stopped “holding back the scolding” because he couldn’t pay the bills, including the health plan.

