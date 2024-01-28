ANACOM notifies NOWO and DIGI! Know the reason

#ANACOM #notifies #NOWO #DIGI #reason

ANACOM, by decision of 23 January 2024, notified the companies NOWO Communications (NOWO) and DIGI Portugal (DIGI). Find out what NOWO and DIGI can do from now on.

ANACOM announced the end of existing restrictions in the 3.6 GHz frequency band, which were allocated in the Auction for the Allocation of Rights of Use for Frequencies in the 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2.1 GHz bands , 2.6 GHz and 3.6 GHz (5G Auction), in accordance with Regulation no. 987-A/2020, of November 5th.

Thus, NOWO and DIGI can begin to explore this spectrum without the restrictions to which this exploration was subject. Additionally, with the end of these restrictions, these companies now have a period of one year to begin offering electronic communications services accessible to the public using these frequencies.

Rights to use 5G frequencies

By decision of 23 November 2021, ANACOM’s Board of Directors decided to award:

HAS DENSE AIR the DUF corresponding to 40 MHz in the 3.6 GHz frequency band, with frequencies 3440-3480 MHz being designated for this purpose.

AIR the DUF corresponding to 40 MHz in the 3.6 GHz frequency band, with frequencies 3440-3480 MHz being designated for this purpose. HAS DIXAROBIL the DUF corresponding to: 2 x 5 MHz in the 900 MHz frequency band in the frequencies to be allocated under the provisions of article 39 of the Auction Regulations; 2 x 5 MHz in the 1800 MHz frequency band, with frequencies 1780-1785 MHz / 1875-1880 MHz being allocated for this purpose; 2 x 5 MHz in the 2.6 GHz frequency band (FDD), with frequencies 2500-2505 MHz / 2620-2625 MHz being allocated for this purpose; 25 MHz in the 2.6 GHz frequency band (TDD), with frequencies 2595-2620 MHz being designated for this purpose; 40 MHz in the 3.6 GHz frequency band, with frequencies 3400-3440 MHz being designated for this purpose.

the DUF corresponding to: HAS MEO the DUF corresponding to: 2 x 5 MHz in the 700 MHz frequency band), with frequencies 703-708 MHz / 758-763 MHz being allocated for this purpose; 2 x 2 MHz in the 900 MHz frequency band in the frequencies to be allocated under the provisions of article 39 of the Auction Regulation 90 MHz in the 3.6 GHz frequency band, with frequencies 3710-3800 MHz being designated for this purpose.

the DUF corresponding to: HAS NOS the DUF corresponding to: 2 x 10 MHz in the 700 MHz frequency band, with frequencies 723-733 MHz / 778-788 MHz being allocated for this purpose; 2 x 2 MHz in the 900 MHz frequency band in the frequencies to be allocated under the provisions of article 39 of the Auction Regulations; 2 x 5 MHz in the 2.1 GHz frequency band, with frequencies 1954.9-1959.9 MHz / 2144.9-2149.9 MHz being allocated for this purpose; 100 MHz in the 3.6 GHz frequency band, with frequencies 3610-3710 MHz being designated for this purpose.

the DUF corresponding to: HAS NEWLY the DUF corresponding to: 2 x 10 MHz in the 1800 MHz frequency band, with frequencies 1770-1780 MHz / 1865 1875 MHz being allocated for this purpose; 2 x 5 MHz in the 2.6 GHz frequency band (FDD), with frequencies 2505-2510 MHz / 2625-2630 MHz being allocated for this purpose; 40 MHz in the 3.6 GHz frequency band, with frequencies 3480-3520 MHz being designated for this purpose.

the DUF corresponding to: HAS VODAFONE the DUF corresponding to: 2 x 10 MHz in the 700 MHz frequency band, with frequencies 713-723 MHz / 768-778 MHz being allocated for this purpose; 90 MHz in the 3.6 GHz frequency band, with frequencies 3520-3610 MHz being designated for this purpose.

the DUF corresponding to:

5G is the 5th generation mobile network with wireless communication standards, which evolved from 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G. Connecting virtually everything and everyone, including machines, objects and devices, is the door that 5G opens to deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, high reliability, massive network capacity, greater availability and also richer experiences. uniforms on the part of users.