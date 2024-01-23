“Anadolu Efes” of Istanbul is considering the possibility of holding the Euroleague game in Riga – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

One of the sources contacted by the portal “Sportacentrs.com” revealed that the management of “Anadolu Efes” is considering the possibility of holding the Euroleague match in Latvia or Lithuania, while another source said that Greece was also among the potential venues for the match.

Israeli authorities have previously called on Israeli sports teams to assess the risks of playing matches in Turkey. Since the Turkish side could not 100% guarantee the safety of “Maccabi” before, another Turkish Euroleague team “Fenerbahce” had to move the venue of the January 4 Euroleague match against Tel Aviv “Maccabi” from Istanbul to the Lithuanian city of Panevėžys.

An official decision by the management of “Anadolu Efes” is expected in the near future.

Previously, only ULEB Euroleague qualification matches were played in Riga.

With nine wins and 13 losses, “Anadolu Efes” ranks 15th in the competition of 18 clubs in the ULEB Euroleague, while “Maccabi” occupies the tenth position with 12 wins in 22 matches.

