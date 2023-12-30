ANAF sells Volkswagen and Hyundai cars for 1,000 euros. When the auction takes place

#ANAF #sells #Volkswagen #Hyundai #cars #euros #auction #takes #place

The National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) has announced that it is selling, through its offices in Arad, several cars seized from debtors, at prices starting from 1,000 euros, the auctions being scheduled for January.

According to the announcements on the ANAF website, at the headquarters of the Arad County Administration of Public Finances, several public auctions will be held starting on January 10, for various assets seized from natural or legal persons who have debts. Among them are cars with prices starting from approximately 1,000 euros, but also land for construction located in rural areas or in the municipality of Arad.

ANAF also auctions land for construction

Among the foreclosure notices, there are inner-city plots for sale for construction, with prices starting from a few thousand euros, depending on the area and the place where it is located. Several lots are for sale in the municipality of Arad, the cheapest having 1,053 square meters, with an asking price of 7,454 lei. Also in the municipality, a plot of land with an area of ​​1,652 square meters is sold for 11,695 lei. In the county, there are offers in the towns of Călugăreni and Olari, for construction plots with areas of approximately 1,000 square meters and with prices starting from 10,000 euros, notes observernews.ro

Those who want to participate in the auctions must pay, at least one day before the date of the organization, a fee of 10% of the starting price, in the bank account of the Arad County Administration of Public Finances, opened at the municipal Treasury. Individuals or legal entities must also submit a purchase offer and, as the case may be, some documents, which are mentioned on the ANAF website.