Analysis platform: This cryptocurrency is ready for a huge price increase

The last quarter of 2023 was extremely beneficial for several altcoins, with Solana (SOL) attracting notable attention thanks to exceptional growth of over 500%.

In addition to Solana, Algorand (ALGO) also performed impressively, although it was less in the spotlight. This cryptocurrency has seen an increase in value of approximately 170% since October, reaching a high of $0.24. Furthermore, data from blockchain analytics platform Messari showed that Algorand has achieved remarkable on-chain performance.

In this article we find out what exactly Algorand is and let you know why the coin can rise much further.

What is Algorand?

Algorand is an innovative blockchain platform that excels in speed, security and decentralization. It is specially designed to handle a wide range of transactions efficiently and securely, with a focus on financial applications.

The platform uses the Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) protocol, which allows all holders of Algorand tokens (ALGO) to participate in the network in a democratic and fair manner.

This system allows each token holder to actively contribute to validating transactions and obtaining rewards, leading to a highly decentralized and secure network. Algorand is therefore widely used by developers and companies looking for a robust and reliable blockchain solution.

Positive on-chain developments

Recently, Algorand has experienced an impressive increase in user activity. Data from Messari shows that the network registered 1.9 million new addresses in the fourth quarter, which represents a significant increase of 72% compared to the previous quarter. In addition, the number of transactions on the Algorand platform increased to more than 5.5 million at the end of the quarter, with a 43% growth in ALGO transactions.

Despite a decline in the market capitalization of Algorand’s stablecoin, the network saw a sharp 109% increase in the total value captured in its decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols in Q4, representing annual growth of 12%. In the meantime, the Algorand ecosystem continues to expand with new projects and applications, further strengthening the functionality and usability of the platform.

Conclusion

Given these impressive growth rates and the continued expansion of the ecosystem, all signals appear to be green for further Algorand price appreciation. With the increase in user activity, growth in transactions, and the expansion of its decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, Algorand is positioning itself strongly in the market. These positive developments point to a major price increase in the near future.

