Analysis • Ranking • V4 system • Aarhus 22 January

#Analysis #Ranking #system #Aarhus #January

Sportbladet’s V4 tip – Monday 22 January from Århus

Published 2024-01-22 10.11

share-arrowDela

unsaveSpara

Sportbladet’s Martin Berg tips V4. Photo: Stefan Jerrevång

Here are today’s tips for the V4 races from Århus, Monday, January 22.

Sportbladet’s Martin Berg watches the races.

check Game stoppage, V4 14.30

check NOTE: Moved start time at 14.30: The lunch competitions in Århus have been moved forward due to difficult weather conditions. New start time for race 1 is at 14.30.

Here you can back Sportbladet’s participation system:

arrow ADVERTISEMENT: Join the team and back the experts’ systems on the V64, V86, V75, GS75, V4 and V65. [Extern länk]

check V4-1, 1,800 m auto

1 Keep on Es* – Juul k 0

2 Greenland* – Jensen k

3 The Crown Princess* – Willumsen k

4 Jack Reacher* – Fast k 5 d 21.3

5 Alone* – Dear kk 4 23.6

6 Innovation H* – Lønborg kk 2 20.8

7 Hipoulot Shadow* – Jørgensen k 2 6 7 0 20.0

8 Joakim von And* – Lønborg dd 3 3 4 18.9

9 Ice Ice Baby* – Juel kk 4 2 19.8

Ranking: 6–9–4–8–2–3–5–1–7

Comment: The Danish track in Århus is responsible for the lunchtime trot on Monday. The first division is for inexperienced horses that have never won. Innovation N was second in his debut. Can get a win now.

check V4-2, 1,800m auto

1 Gambino* – Lønborg 0 3 6 0 1 15.4

2 Hardcore Diamond* – Rask DOES NOT START

3 Elmar Shadow* – Thu 6 0 0 d 7 14.4

4 Holly Torp* – Jørgensen 0 0 0 0 4 15,1

5 Funky Style -Friis 0 3 0 k 0 14,7a

6 Raja Summer* – Hviid d 0 2 dd 15.0

7 Gazella K* – Willumsen 4 0 6 2 0 13.9

8 Icing* – Lønborg 3 2 5 4 2 15.3

9 Livi Pasadena HM* – Juul 0 4 0 0 1 12,1

10 Highfive E M* – Kjær 4 3 4 5 2 14.3

Ranking: 10–1–9–6–8–5–3–4–7

Comment: A race over a short distance with a car start. Highfive E M can be the solution despite backtracking. It is not high class on the race.

check V4-3, LD-1, 1 800 m auto

1 Lady L.L. -Friis 2 3 1 2 3 12,9a

2 Benton Frisco* – Lønborg 4 0 0 k 4 14.9

3 Endless Dreams* – Lønborg 4 5 2 0 d 14.1

4 DJ O’Kay* – Rask 1 1 5 3 0 12,2

5 Borup’s Viking – Jørgensen 3 3 3 3 4 13.0a

6 Major Tallmadge* – Juel 8 4 0 7 4 13.2

7 Alvin C G* – Dear 1 2 3 3 5 13.3

8 Peakadilly* – Juul 6 4 7 d 3 12,3

9 Express A P* – White 4 3 4 8 6 12.0

Ranking: 7–1–5–9–4–8–2–6–3

Comment: Alvin C G does its job in every start and does it well. Last year he was in place in 14 starts and took four victories.

check V4-4, LD-2, 1 800 m auto

1 Major Love* – Friis 0 2 5 1 4 16.8

2 Gorm Box* – Knudsen 0 0 5 6 4 15,5

3 Here’s Johnny* – Juel 0 1 4 2 0 14.8

4 Hold My Beer* – Nielsen 0 2 1 0 5 16,3

5 Hicko Hell Racer* – Jørgensen 0 4 0 d 4 15.8

6 Joey Gardenia* – Andreasen 3 4 3 3 1 15,3

7 It’s a Promise – Lonborg DOES NOT START

8 Herbie* – Lønborg 0 dd 3 5 15.9

9 Hands Up Cash* – Juul k 1 d 1 0 15,0

10 Hercules Act* – Kjær 5 1 0 4 3 14.5

Ranking: 9–10–6–3–1–8–4–5–2

Comment: The head coach Steen Juul is there with Hands Up Cash who won six times last year. Best nail of the round.

check System suggestions

check V4

V4-1: 6–9–4–8–2 (3–5).

V4-2: 10–1–9–6 (8–5).

V4-3: 7–1–5–9 (4–8).

V4-4: 9 Hands Up Cash (10–6).

80 lines/160 kroner.

check Lunchdubbel

LD-1: 7–1–5–9.

LD-2: 9 Hands Up Cash.

4 nations.