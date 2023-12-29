Analyst: Interest rates on loans in our country are unreasonably low and are about to rise

#Analyst #Interest #rates #loans #country #unreasonably #rise

The state borrows at a higher interest rate than households, which is not normal, commented economist Desislava Nikolova

While central banks have been raising interest rates in an attempt to deal with inflation over the past year, this has not happened in Bulgaria. The reason is the high liquidity of banks in our country. But low interest rates are not economically justified. All economists and bankers say that in 2024 there will be an increase in interest rates on loans in Bulgaria as well. This was said by Desislava Nikolova, senior financial analyst at MoitePari.bg, in the program “Business Start” on Bloomberg TV Bulgaria.

“It is not economically justified for the interest rates to be so low in Bulgaria, because the situation and circumstances are such that the state borrows public debt at a higher interest rate than the households. This is not a normal situation,” the interlocutor pointed out.

The economist predicts that inflation will remain high, but the most important thing is whether central banks will raise, maintain or lower interest rates. Nikolova believes that it is still too early to talk about reductions, and the sentiments of investors who expect interest rate cuts are dictated by the risks of a recession in the Eurozone.

Related articles

“I still think we haven’t reached that point where the banks will start lowering interest rates. They will stay at one level because it doesn’t act like a magic wand. We have seen for ourselves that it took many months to reduce inflation after the ECB took the first decision to start a gradual and minimal increase in interest rates,” noted the economist.

Nikolova pointed out that the two most recognizable safe haven assets in our country are real estate and gold. According to her, Bulgarians mainly buy properties in order to protect their savings from inflation.

The second attractive investment option for Bulgarians after real estate is gold, as it gives a good return compared to inflation in the long term. In 2024, if recession forecasts come true, gold will be a good safe haven and silver is very undervalued, the guest said.

The talk is not a recommendation for an investment decision.

Watch the entire commentary in the Bloomberg TV Bulgaria video.