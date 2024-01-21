Analyst: Putin is openly laughed at

#Analyst #Putin #openly #laughed

Oleksandrs Motylis, professor of political science at the American Rutgers University, expert on Ukraine, Russia and the Soviet Union, book author and blogger Oleksandrs Motylis, in his latest article “The National Interest” asks the question when will Russia finally collapse, considers what could be the spark that provokes the decisive explosion and the country’s inevitable end, and categorically rejects arguments that rumors about Russia’s doom are greatly exaggerated: according to him, there is no evidence that, instead of weakening, Vladimir Putin’s regime is only getting stronger, although there are still claims to the contrary.

Also Read:  Index - Abroad - Russia's war in Ukraine - Index's Monday news summary

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Tooske makes WIDM viewers suspicious after lying: ‘She’s messing around!’ | RTL Boulevard
Tooske makes WIDM viewers suspicious after lying: ‘She’s messing around!’ | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Leo Messi had a fun outing with friends
Leo Messi had a fun outing with friends
Posted on
Is it a disorder? Why do we talk during sleep?
Is it a disorder? Why do we talk during sleep?
Posted on
Analyst: Putin is openly laughed at
Analyst: Putin is openly laughed at
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News