Analyst: Putin is openly laughed at

Oleksandrs Motylis, professor of political science at the American Rutgers University, expert on Ukraine, Russia and the Soviet Union, book author and blogger Oleksandrs Motylis, in his latest article “The National Interest” asks the question when will Russia finally collapse, considers what could be the spark that provokes the decisive explosion and the country’s inevitable end, and categorically rejects arguments that rumors about Russia’s doom are greatly exaggerated: according to him, there is no evidence that, instead of weakening, Vladimir Putin’s regime is only getting stronger, although there are still claims to the contrary.