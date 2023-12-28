#Analysts #event #significantly #changed #Ukraines #counterattack

Analysts: One event significantly changed the course of Ukraine’s counterattack

June 6 The explosion of the Kachovka hydroelectric dam significantly affected Ukraine’s counterattack plans, according to analysts at the US-based Institute for Military Research (ISW).

According to experts, first of all, this Russian maneuver delayed the movement of Ukrainian forces across the Dnieper River, which was supposed to support counterattack operations in other parts of the front line.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Telegram/Soldiers of Ukraine

According to the latest report, the operations of the Ukrainian armed forces on the eastern coast of the Kherson region in October. distracted Russian forces from other territories. They would have had a similar or even better effect at the beginning of the counterattack in June, but the situation was affected by the destruction of the Kachovka hydroelectric power station and the subsequent unprecedented flood.

According to the news agency “Associated Press”, whose journalists communicated with the military of the Ukrainian special forces, the forcing of the Dnieper was planned for the end of May.

Ukrainian defenders are said to have made limited attempts to move across the river in July, August and September, but the operation to establish a forward bridgehead did not begin until October.

This is believed to have helped draw Russian forces away from other parts of the front line. In particular, after the destruction of the hydroelectric plant, Russia moved units of the 7th Airborne Division from the Kherson region and relied on them as the main elements of its defense in the western part of the Zaporizhia region and in the area along the administrative border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.

AFP/Scanpix/Ukrainian soldier near Dnieper

“Significant Ukrainian ground operations on the left bank of the Kherson region, coordinated with Ukrainian counterattacks in southern Ukraine and near Bakhmut, would put more pressure on Russian forces and likely limit the Russian military’s ability to balance the defense force and equipment requirements of defensive operations on four fronts,” the report said.

Brigadier General Oleksandrs Tarnavskiy, commander of the operational and strategic military group of Tauria, also commented on the results of the counterattack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched in the summer. According to him, Ukrainian soldiers made a breakthrough and laid the foundation for further offensive actions.

Meanwhile, the news agency previously identified four main factors that helped the aggressor to hold on to the occupied territory: dispersal of offensive actions by Ukrainians; echelon line of defense of Russia; lack of soldiers and weapons in the Armed Forces of Ukraine; continuous minefields.

A Panamanian-flagged civilian ship hit a Russian mine in the Black Sea

A Panamanian-flagged civilian ship has hit a mine left by Russia in the Black Sea, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

The ship was sailing to load grain to the Danube port and hit a mine. The captain lost control of the ship and a fire broke out on his upper deck. In order to avoid sinking, the captain guided the ship aground, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said in a statement on the Telegram social network.

ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP/ Associative photo.

Two crew members were injured during the incident, one of them was hospitalized.

The ship was towed to port.

The Black Sea is a very important trade route for Ukraine, one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of agricultural products.

After Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022, the threat posed by mines in the Black Sea increased significantly.

Since July, when a United Nations-brokered agreement on the safe export of Ukrainian agricultural products collapsed, Kyiv and Moscow have stepped up military operations in the Black Sea.

Later, Ukraine announced that it was opening a new humanitarian corridor, a maritime route for civilian ships, avoiding international waters.

Analysts: Russian forces have regained part of the positions retaken by the Ukrainians

Russian troops have advanced west of Verbova in the Zaporizhia region and recaptured positions that Ukrainian forces retook during a counteroffensive last summer, experts from the US-based Institute for Military Research (ISW) said in a recent report.

It is believed that this happened after the Ukrainian defenders withdrew to better defended positions near Robotynya for the winter.

December 14 and 27 published geolocation material shows Russian forces advancing west of Verbovë (9 km east of Robotynė).

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Telegram/Ukrainian soldier

According to analysts, the occupation of neighboring positions by Ukrainian forces in 2023 in August was tactically important because it could allow Ukrainian troops to launch operations through the densest Russian minefields and endanger other Russian defensive fortifications.

However, the experts of the Military Research Institute do not think that the recovery of these positions is particularly important for the Russian forces at the moment.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukraine’s Tauria Group, said in an interview published by the BBC on Wednesday that the Russian leadership wants to capture at least Avdiyivka, but has a much more ambitious goal of capturing all of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and recapturing the territory Russian forces lost in Zaporizhia. area during the Ukrainian counterattack.

However, the advance of Russian forces in the western region of Zaporizhia confirms analysts’ assessment that the current positional war in Ukraine is not a stable stalemate, as the balance can be tipped either way by Western or Russian decisions, and a limited Russian gain could become significant, especially if the West ends military aid to Ukraine.

The most troubled spots in the world: in these countries in 2024 military action could become even bloodier

The US media published a list of countries where 2024 military conflicts and wars may escalate further.

“The past few years have been bleak,” wrote The Washington Post.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia failed, and the front reached a stalemate. A war broke out in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas. At the same time, bloody civil wars were going on in Sudan and Myanmar. Sub-Saharan Africa has seen coups.

Global migration has increased due to social instability and economic depression following the coronavirus pandemic.

in 2023 it was a record hot year. Heat waves ravaged all continents, causing droughts and floods. The biggest shock, according to The Washington Post, hit the world community in September, when a dam burst due to flooding in northeastern Libya, and more than 11,000 people died in the disaster it caused. people.

Here are the countries where in 2024 military conflicts may escalate further.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Telegram/Soldiers of Ukraine

Moscow claims to have repelled a drone attack in temporarily occupied Crimea

Last night, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian anti-aircraft defense forces and means repelled a drone attack, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Two drones are claimed to have been shot down.

The statement issued said that “two Ukrainian drones were destroyed” by conventional air defense systems over the territory of Crimea during the night.

It is not clear where the air defense system was deployed to repel the drone attack or what the consequences of the incident were.

Earlier, late Wednesday evening and Thursday night, Crimean media and social media channels reported a series of explosions, first in Sevastopol and then in Krasnoperekopsk.

AFP/Scanpix Photo/Associate Photo

Ukrainian defenders shot down 7 Russian drones at night

Last night, repelling another air attack by Russian forces using Shahed drones, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 7 Russian drones, according to the command of the Ukrainian Air Force.

The military noted that the Russians launched a total of 8 drones.

“In 2023 December 28 overnight, Russian attackers attacked eight Shahed drones from the Primorsk-Akhtarsk region of the Russian Federation, the report said.

The Air Force stated that 7 drones were shot down by fighters, anti-aircraft defense units and mobile fire groups in the three regions of Dnipro, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhia.

The General Staff of Ukraine announced the latest losses of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that they had killed 920 Russian fighters in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the invasion, the loss of manpower on the Russian side has reached 356,6 thousand. people.

According to the General Staff, 27 tanks, 42 armored vehicles, 15 artillery systems, one multiple launch missile system, one anti-aircraft missile system, 40 units of automobile equipment, tankers, fuel tanks and 7 units of special equipment were destroyed.

Ukrainian defenders also shot down 32 Russian drones.

At least 1,213 Russian citizens are being deported from Latvia for non-compliance with immigration laws

At least 1,213 Russian citizens who did not comply with the provisions of the immigration law and did not submit applications for residence permits will be deported from Latvia, the Latvian Citizenship and Migration Service (PMLP) told LETA news agency.

The aforementioned 1,213 persons did not submit the documents required for the application for a residence permit by the deadline, November 30, and Latvian officials have no information that these persons have left the country.

OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP/ Associated photo.

V. Putin claims to Xi Jinping that he intends to wage war against Ukraine for 5 years

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Chinese leader Xi Jinping that Russia will be at war with Ukraine for at least five years. He made this statement in March during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Moscow.

According to Nikkei Asia, the Russian president also expressed his belief that Russia will ultimately prevail. Regardless of whether Xi Jinping believed the Kremlin leader’s words, they could change further relations between Moscow and Beijing, which later manifested itself in trips by a Chinese peacekeeping mission to Europe and the resignation of China’s foreign minister.

Vida Press photo/Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

The publication notes that after Putin’s words about a “five-year war,” China has reconsidered its strategy. Russia’s protracted war against Ukraine could have a major impact on Xi Jinping’s ambitions in his third term as China’s leader. First of all, it is about the annexation of Taiwan.

Nikkei Asia writes that in light of Putin’s statement, all reports of Russia’s signals of readiness for a ceasefire and negotiations should not be taken at face value.

“Putin may simply want to create the illusion that a truce or even peace is on the way before Russia’s presidential election in March, believing that such an atmosphere will benefit him during the vote,” the article said.

The Business Insider portal previously wrote that Russia and China are becoming increasingly aggressive in their joint ambitions to topple the United States as the world’s most influential power. These countries have come close to creating a full-fledged military alliance.

Chels Michta, an independent researcher at the Center for European Policy Analysis and a US military intelligence officer, writes that a full-fledged Sino-Russian alliance would pose a threat to the United States the likes of which the United States has not faced since the end of the Cold War.

The US announced the final package of approved military aid to Ukraine

The United States government announced on Wednesday what it said was the last remaining weapons package for Ukraine under current authorizations. Now Congress must decide whether to continue supporting Kyiv’s fight against the Russian invasion.

The “final package of the year” includes air defense and artillery munitions, the State Department said in a statement. It added that Congress, where Republicans are divided over support for Ukraine, should act quickly to resume the flow of aid.

President Joe Biden has made support for Ukraine a priority, and U.S. arms and financial support have been critical in helping the pro-Western country fight a much larger Russian offensive.

But right-wing Republicans have sought to block those efforts, refusing to approve new budget spending unless Democrats first agree to tough new measures against illegal migration across the U.S.’s southern border.

The value of the last part of the aid is 250 million. dollars (225.94 million euros) and includes “air defense ammunition, other components of air defense systems, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery missile systems, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition, anti-tank ammunition and more than 15 million ammunition,” the State Department said.

The statement emphasized that Ukraine is being assisted by a US-led coalition, noting that more than 50 countries are involved.

Zuma press/Scanpix/Flag of Ukraine

