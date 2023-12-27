Analysts: Russia hopes to completely expel Ukrainians from Donetsk

#Analysts #Russia #hopes #completely #expel #Ukrainians #Donetsk

One person was killed and four others were injured during a Russian missile attack on the Kherson train station

At least one person was killed and four others were wounded in a Russian missile strike on the Kherson train station, which was housing civilians fleeing war, Ukraine’s interior minister said on Tuesday.

“Kherson in the evening. About 140 civilians are waiting for the evacuation train at the station. At that time, the enemy began a massive bombardment of the city,” said Interior Minister Ihori Klymenko in a post on the Telegram messaging platform.

One policeman was killed and two civilians and two policemen were injured by shrapnel, he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were many civilians at the train station when the strike occurred, adding that rescue services had arrived at the scene.

Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsya said via Telegram that the train and station were damaged, but “the situation is under control and the railway is ready to continue operating”.

Kherson was captured by Russian troops shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine in late February 2022.

Pressured by Ukrainian troops, Russian forces eventually retreated to the other side of the Dnipro River, which runs alongside the city.

Since then, the city has been regularly bombed by Russia. Earlier on Tuesday, the head of Kherson’s military administration, Roman Mrochko, said that during the past 24 hours, the city has been under constant shelling by Russia, and four people have been injured, one of them seriously.

Russia will deploy new howitzers on the Finnish border

Russia will soon deploy its latest howitzers in the Northern Military District, which borders Finland and Norway, said the head of the state corporation Rostech, Sergei Chemezov, as quoted by the news agency.

According to him, tests of the new Koalicija-SV self-propelled artillery systems have been completed, and their mass production has already begun. S. Čemezov noted that the first trial batch will be delivered by 2023. the end

“I think they will appear there (in the Northern Military District) in the near future, because howitzers of this class are needed to give an advantage over Western artillery models in terms of range,” explained the head of the corporation.

in 2021 Russian President Vladimir Putin changed the status of Russia’s Northern Fleet, whose area of ​​responsibility was mainly the Russian Arctic, to the Northern Military District, which includes the Murmansk region, which borders Finland and Norway.

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. in February Moscow accused the “collective West” of waging a proxy war with Russia and said Moscow would build up forces on its western borders after Finland joins NATO.

At the beginning of December, the Russian state news agency “Tass” reported that individual “Coalition-SV” howitzers had already been deployed to the front line of Ukraine.

These howitzers, with a range of up to 70 km, are equipped with a 152 mm 2A88 cannon with a rate of fire of more than 10 rounds per minute, as well as an automated firing system.

US analysts: Russia hopes to completely expel Ukrainians from Donetsk

The alleged capture of Marjinka by Russian forces would have little tactical benefit and would not represent any significant operational progress, according to a recent report by the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Georeferenced footage shows Russian troops advancing in the northern districts of Marjinka.

“ISW estimates that Russian forces are likely to control most, if not all, of Marjinka, despite the fact that on December 26 there was no visual evidence that Russia had fully occupied the area,” the report said.

Analysts noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin said the capture of Marinka would allow Russian forces to push Ukrainian armed forces out of occupied Donetsk and create a wider operational space for the Russian military.

“The small and completely destroyed town does not provide the Russian occupiers with a reliable foothold for further offensive operations. Marjinka is less than a kilometer from the front line, and Ukrainian forces have long fortified a number of nearby settlements, which Russian forces are also trying to capture,” the statement said.

The institute’s experts also pointed out that from 2022 February 24 Russian forces have advanced about 3 km into Marjinka and have seen no signs of movement towards other settlements identified as Russian tactical targets.

“Russia captured Marjinka after months of small gains and this is not the result of a sudden, rapid Russian mechanized offensive. From 2022 In the spring of 2018, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive operation that could lead to a quick attack, and Russia’s ability to carry out the mechanized maneuvers necessary for such an attack has been severely degraded.

The lack of this capability was recently demonstrated by Russian forces in a series of failed mass attacks to capture Avdijivka, which resulted in the loss of armored vehicles, forcing the Russian leadership to switch to ground attacks using heavy infantry,” the institute explained.

They added that fast maneuver warfare also requires combat-ready mechanized units, and the Russian units involved in the capture of Marjinka were mostly parts of the poorly trained and less effective units of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

“It is unlikely that Russian troops will be able to launch a quick operational offensive from Marjinka, and reports that Russia has captured the settlement pave the way for further limited tactical gains,” the experts concluded.

On Monday, Russian media reported that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had informed Putin about the capture of Marinka.

At the same time, the spokesman of the Joint Press Center of the Tauride Defense Forces, Colonel Oleksandr Stupun, stated that the fighting for Marjninka continues and that it is incorrect to talk about its complete capture. According to him, the Ukrainian military is in the administrative boundaries of Marjinka.

The General Staff of Ukraine announced the latest losses of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that they had liquidated 790 Russian fighters in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the invasion, the loss of Russian manpower amounts to 355.7 thousand. people.

According to the General Staff, 14 tanks, 17 armored fighting vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft defense systems, 31 units of automobile equipment, tankers, fuel tanks and one unit of special equipment were destroyed.

Ukrainian defenders also shot down 13 Russian drones and 2 cruise missiles.

Dozens of Russian drones attacked Ukraine at night

December 27 At night, the Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine from two directions using Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 46 drones were launched. The attacks continued from December 26. 7:00 p.m. until December 27 03.50 am

Tactical aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups participated in countering the air attack. Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy 32 enemy attack drones.

Most of the drones that were not shot down attacked the frontline areas, especially the Kherson region.

Anti-aircraft defense operated in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions.

A Russian sergeant crashed his car into a truck with wounded: two occupants were killed

In the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhia region, the Russian occupier drove a Lexus into a KAMAZ truck with wounded Russian servicemen.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Astra, the accident happened on December 25. in the evening. 29-year-old sergeant, commander of the technical intelligence department of the Russian Federation Armed Forces, Taimuraz Chugaev “jumped” into the oncoming traffic lane on the highway near the village of Vladimirovka.

As a result of the traffic accident, two Russian occupants were killed and 13 more people, including the KAMAZ driver, were injured.

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force is on the wanted list

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has added Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk to its list of wanted persons, according to so-called Russian military bloggers, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ search database.

He is said to be accused in absentia of a “terrorist act following a drone attack on the territory of the Russian Federation”.

The news agency “Unian” noted that the announcement of the search for the air force commander appeared after he announced the successful destruction of the Russian amphibious assault ship “Novocherkassk”.

He commented on the publication of the list of wanted persons in the country of the aggressor to “Ukrainska Pravda”.

“Such a decision by the “judicial” system of a criminal regime of a terrorist state is just a confirmation that I am doing everything right, it is a confirmation of the effectiveness of the combat work of the Air Force.”

