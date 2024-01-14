Analysts: Russia is preparing assault landing brigades that will land behind Ukrainian defense lines

The Moscow Church Court excommunicated a clergyman who did not support the war

The rector of the Trinity Church in Moscow, Alexei Uminsky, who does not support the war in Ukraine, was removed from the priesthood by the decision of the Moscow diocese court, Deutsche Welle writes on Saturday.

Novaya Gazeta, the independent news organization, was the first to report on the Telegram platform on Saturday about the decision of the Moscow diocese court to remove the former rector of the Moscow Trinity Church in Khokhlui from the order of Orthodox priests.

The court decision she cites states that priest Alexey Uminsky is removed from the priesthood for breaking the priest’s oath – “refusal to fulfill the patriarch’s blessing to read a prayer for Holy Russia during the Divine Liturgy.”

The secretary of the court, Aleksandr Mironov, told Novaya Gazeta that “the trial is not over yet,” which, according to the publication, could mean that Patriarch Kirill has not yet approved the decision.

A. Uminskis himself refused to speak to journalists, stating that his “principled position is not to make any comments”.

Several Russian media outlets linked the persecution of A. Uminsky by the Russian Orthodox Church to his interview with journalist Alexei Venediktov in November 2023, in which the cleric stated that “war does not make anything better” and advised to look for priests who “pray more for peace than for victory.”

Analysts: Russia is preparing assault landing brigades that will land behind Ukrainian defense lines

The Russian Cadre Army is forming paratrooper assault brigades to land and conduct reconnaissance behind Ukrainian defense lines.

According to the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW), similar units operated during the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan. According to Russian sources, such brigades, being part of ground units, will be able to land in the near rear of the Ukrainians without parachutes. These are likely to be attempts to land from helicopters to quickly deploy personnel, as was the case during the initial battles over Hostomel airport near Kyiv in 2022. February 24

Scanpix/AP photo/Russian soldiers

As it is emphasized, such a unit is already operating in the direction of Zaporizhia – the 49th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, which belongs to the 58th General Forces Army (Southern Military District).

Analysts noted cases where reconnaissance and assault brigades were formed as part of general army units, and concluded that the creation of specialized units should meet the specific tactical challenges that the occupiers now face in Ukraine.

More Interesting News