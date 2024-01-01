#Analysts #Russia #abandon #maximalist #goals #Ukraine #future

Analysts: Russia will not abandon its maximalist goals in Ukraine, neither now nor in the future

Russian President Vladimir Putin and many Kremlin officials have deeply implanted in the consciousness of the Russian population the ideas that Ukraine has no identity and no reason to exist as an independent state.

This is according to an overview report by the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Analysts noted that Russia considers any Ukrainian government that does not obey the Kremlin to be a puppet of the West and a threat to the Russian Federation; that Ukrainians who oppose Russian rule are Nazis who want the genocide of Russians in Ukraine; that the Russian Federation has a legal, moral and religious obligation to eradicate these imaginary threats and restore Ukraine to its rightful place as a historically Russian land.

IMAGO/Scanpix/Russian President Vladimir Putin

The institute noted that V. Putin included these arguments in his 2024 presidential election campaign.

They are even included in training programs throughout the Russian Federation and the occupied territory of Ukraine. “The mouthpieces of the Kremlin speak with one voice to the Russian audience on these topics. Putin is preparing the Russians for the task of subjugating Ukraine, and this preparation will not end or disappear when a ceasefire agreement is reached. In fact, he will shape the thoughts and policies of his successors for years or decades,” experts believe.

Thus, according to the institute, the challenge facing Ukraine and the West is to prepare after the end of the war to confront the Russian Federation, which is determined to achieve its original goals, motivated by a desire to avenge its failures during the war.

ISW noted that war damage to Russia’s military helps reduce the risk of a rapid Russian recovery, but that this effect is temporary and its duration depends largely on how determined Putin is to quickly rebuild Russia’s military capabilities. Thus, the Russian-Ukrainian border will unfortunately become the boundary of a potentially inevitable new conflict in the uncertain future.

Ukraine announces that it has thwarted a record number of drone attacks

Ukraine announced on Monday that it had thwarted a record number of Russian drone attacks on New Year’s Eve.

Kyiv also reported that Russian shelling killed one person in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region and another in the southern Kherson region on Monday.

Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has lasted almost two years, has intensified in the last week.

Ukraine’s air force announced that Russia launched 90 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones last night from the occupied Crimean peninsula and Kursk and Primorsk Akhtarsk in Russia.

An Air Force post on Telegram said defenders had destroyed 87 Russian drones, a record number.

The report also said that the Russians also fired missiles in the northeastern Kharkiv region, southern Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said a 15-year-old boy was killed and seven others were injured when debris from a downed drone fell on a residential building. The wreckage also caused minor fires, including in the city’s harbor.

A 73-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in Kherson.

Air danger has been declared in most regions of Ukraine, in fact, air defense was operating in all regions, the military said.

Lviv, located in western Ukraine near the Polish border, was also targeted by drones. The city’s mayor, Andrijus Sadov, said the museum dedicated to controversial Ukrainian nationalist figure Roman Shuchevyts, who fought for Ukraine’s independence in World War II, was badly damaged. University buildings in Dubliani were also damaged.

A. Sadovas called the blow symbolic and cynical on social media. “This is a war for our history,” he said.

At the time, Moscow reported Ukrainian attacks in Russia’s Belgorod region. One person was killed and another wounded in shelling in Shebekin in the area near the Ukrainian border, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

During Ukrainian shelling in the Russian-occupied parts of the Donetsk region, four people were killed and 13 others were wounded, Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Russian-imposed region of the occupied Donetsk region, announced a few hours after midnight on Monday.

All of the strikes followed a string of intense bombardments that began on Friday when Russia launched an 18-hour attack that killed at least 49 people. The death toll was raised on Monday after rescuers in Kyiv said eight more people had been pulled from the rubble.

At least 24 people were killed in the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday in a shooting blamed on Ukraine, local officials said.

V. Zelenskyi promises Russia wrath in 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during his New Year’s speech, promised to wreak havoc on Russian forces in 2024.

A few hours after his speech, Ukraine was attacked again. They have intensified in recent days.

On Saturday, 24 people were killed in an unprecedented attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. The attack came after 39 people were killed in one of the worst airstrikes since the beginning of the war by Moscow’s missiles and drones on Ukrainian cities on Friday.

January 1 is a day of mourning in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where officials say 19 people were killed.

In Ukraine’s western Lviv region, air defense systems shot down a drone early on Monday, regional head Maksym Kozyckis said.

In V. Zelensky’s New Year’s speech, Ukrainian artillery and fighter jets were shown on television.

“Next year, the enemy will feel the wrath of domestic production,” the president said.

According to him, Ukraine will have at least one million additional drones in its arsenal by 2024, as well as F-16 fighter jets for its partners in the West.

“Our pilots have already mastered the F-16 and we will definitely see them in our skies,” V. Zelenskis said.

AFP/Scanpix/President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Although Ukraine has received billions of euros worth of Western weapons, it has failed to make a major breakthrough in its 2023 counter-offensive against invading Russian forces.

At the same time, Moscow is increasing pressure on the front line, having captured the eastern town of Marjinka earlier in December and is seeking to capture Kupyansk in northeastern Ukraine.

Kyiv urges allies in the West to continue military support.

Britain said it would send hundreds more air defense missiles to Ukraine after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We must continue to support Ukraine – as long as it takes.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not mention Ukraine in his traditional New Year’s speech, but praised Russian soldiers at the front and called for unity in the face of “difficult tasks”.

5 people were killed in the attacks in Donetsk and Odesa

Five people were killed in attacks in southern Ukraine’s Odesa and eastern Russian-occupied Donetsk, local officials said Monday.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said one person was killed and three others were injured in the Russian drone attack.

Several buildings were damaged by downed drones, he reported on the Telegram platform.

“Fires broke out in residential buildings in various districts of the city,” said O. Kiper.

At the time, the Russian-imposed leader of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, reported via Telegram that “at 2 a.m. (1 a.m. Lithuanian time), according to preliminary data, there were 13 injured and four dead”.

According to him, the city was shelled from salvo rocket fire systems.

The attacks were reported as Russia’s war against Ukraine escalated.

