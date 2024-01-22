Analysts: War in Ukraine is changing Russia’s nuclear plans

#Analysts #War #Ukraine #changing #Russias #nuclear #plans

The NSNW includes all nuclear weapons with a range of less than 5,500 km, starting with tactical weapons intended for use on the battlefield, as opposed to longer-range strategic nuclear weapons that Russia or the US could use to strike each other.

A report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) published on Monday raises the question of whether Russia might be more emboldened to launch NSNWs in the belief that the West is not ready to launch a nuclear response, reports .

“Russia’s perception that there is a lack of credible Western will to use nuclear weapons or accept casualties in conflict further reinforces Russia’s aggressive NSNW mindset and doctrine,” the report said.

It mentions that the logic behind the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons would be to control the escalation of the conflict, “to prevent the United States and NATO from entering the conflict or to force them to end the war on Russia’s terms.”

Moscow denies threatening nuclear weapons, but several statements by President Vladimir Putin since the war in Ukraine began have been interpreted as such in the West, starting on the first day of Russia’s invasion when he warned of “consequences you have never faced in your history” for anyone who tries to interfere with Russia or threaten her.

But his warnings have not stopped the US and its NATO allies from providing Ukraine with massive military aid, including advanced weapons systems unimaginable at the start of the war.

V. Putin resisted cold-blooded calls to change the doctrine announced by Russia, according to which nuclear weapons can be used “in the case of aggression against the Russian Federation with conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened.” But he reversed Russia’s position on key nuclear treaties and said it was deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Nuclear Considerations

Western analysts and policy makers are closely following the discussions among Russian military experts on whether Moscow should lower the limit on when nuclear weapons can be used, reports.

Last year, for example, Russian analyst Sergey Karaganov spoke about the need to threaten nuclear strikes in Europe to intimidate and “pacify” Moscow’s enemies.

AFP/Scanpix/Russian President Vladimir Putin

William Alberque, the author of the IISS report, said Karaganov was part of a broader debate in Russia about its military’s inability to decisively and quickly win the war in Ukraine.

“They’re afraid, as their own debate shows, that it’s emboldened us even more, so now they’re having this nuclear debate where they’re thinking, ‘We need to do something else to give the United States a special scare,'” the analyst said.

He told reporters that Western intelligence could pick up multiple signals if Russia was indeed preparing to launch the NSNW.

This would involve moving weapons from a central storage facility to an air force base and possible conventional strikes near the intended target area to disrupt the radar and missile defense system.

At that point, Putin would probably move into a nuclear bunker and put Russia’s entire nuclear command and control system on high alert if the United States launched a major nuclear response, he said.

W. Alberque said that if Russia were to use the NSNW, Moscow would have to calculate the right “dose” to force its adversaries to retreat rather than escalate.

The question of how to respond to such a scenario is what “keeps US planners up all night,” said W. Alberque, who previously worked at the Pentagon and NATO.

“When the other side crosses the threshold of nuclear weapons, how to prevent escalations, escalations, escalations to the destruction of logic? How to control it, how to stop it? This is one of the most difficult problems, this problem has existed since the beginning of the nuclear age,” said the analyst.

