Anaphylaxis can compromise health

When a person is allergic they must be careful because the immune system is sensitive and predisposed to some substance. This can cause anaphylaxis, a health-threatening condition with a high fatal potential.

According to epidemiologist Luis Requena, this is nothing more than a severe allergic reaction that impacts the entire body very quickly after the person comes into contact or was exposed to some food, medication, insect bite or other factors. such as cold and excessive exercise.

Anaphylaxis usually improves with therapy; But not acting in time can worsen the situation and cause serious damage to vital organs, such as the heart and lungs, causing cardiac arrest, respiratory arrest or shock.

In a serious and emergency situation, the patient needs immediate medical attention to be stabilized for these complications. For example, in the case of anaphylactic shock, blood pressure increases and heart rate decreases.

In addition, kidney failure can occur because the shock itself damages the kidneys, but also paralysis because the respiratory and cardiac tracts are at risk at the same time.

The difference between a mild allergic reaction and a severe one is that everything depends on individual susceptibility and previous exposure, Requena explained to Últimas Noticias.

“For anaphylaxis to occur, the person is required to be exposed in small quantities to the allergen agent and then the body will create susceptibility until the reaction is generated,” he said.

What the immune system basically does is confront the invasion of substances that it considers foreign or dangerous. The first time a person is exposed to the allergen is called sensitization and does not cause symptoms.

In this way, when people sensitized to the offending agent are exposed to it again, immunoglobulin E antibodies interact with basophil-type white blood cells (in the bloodstream) and with mast cells that are in the tissues to release substances such as histamine, generating swelling and inflammation that ends up irritating and damaging tissues.

The epidemiologist added that specialists can apply allergic desensitization techniques that consist of safely applying small amounts of the allergen in order to saturate people’s immune response.

“Immune desensitization modulates the immune response, reducing the risk of anaphylaxis,” the doctor noted.

Symptoms.

The main symptom is the constriction of the airways after tissues found in different parts of the body release histamine, although they also release other substances such as leukotrienes and prostaglandins.

This in turn leads to other signs such as inflammation of the tongue and throat that can lead to wheezing or difficulty breathing, as well as generalized skin reactions.

Also, loss of consciousness, palpitations, nausea and vomiting; itching, dizziness or vertigo; diarrhea, anxiety, abdominal pain, chest tightness, difficulty swallowing and articulation of speech; swelling of the face and eyes, among others.

Prevention.

Those people who suffer from anaphylaxis can be subjected to drug treatments that help reduce symptoms, but in all cases a specialist must address the situation, which is why it is important to act immediately.

There are things that cannot be done, for example, resorting to an injection that is created for allergies, a complete and comprehensive review by a doctor is necessary.

Actions that complicate the patient’s difficulty should be avoided, the airways further blocked, and much less anything can be given through the mouth if the patient has breathing problems.

Knowing that you are allergic to a substance such as food or drug, you should avoid them and if you do not have a diagnosis, but in the past you experienced a reaction, in addition to going to the doctor, you should take into account the ingredients or environmental conditions in the one that occurred.

Data

There are people who are allergic to only one agent, but there are others who may be allergic to several. In those nations with advanced industrialization models there is a third of the population that suffers from an allergy, says MSD. The most common causes of anaphylaxis are drug allergies, food allergies, and insect stings or bites, which can cause an immediate skin reaction. One of them is the stings of bees, wasps and hornets. People are usually hospitalized to monitor their condition and prevent a second allergic episode, which is known as biphasic. International agencies report that worldwide the prevalence of anaphylaxis is between one and 3%. Throughout their life, anyone can suffer from it, however, it has been shown that it is more common in young people who live in developed countries.