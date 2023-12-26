Ancelotti already has five ‘reinforcements’ for the Spanish Super Cup

#Ancelotti #reinforcements #Spanish #Super #Cup

The season of Real Madrid It is absolutely marked by injuries. An infirmary loaded with patients that has forced Carlo Ancelotti to juggle with a squad that has responded in the best possible way: “Talking a lot about the problems we have and the losses seems disrespectful to me. to the players who are going to play. They are contributing in ways that could never have been expected.. We have been fine with all these problems. This template, although you didn’t believe it, is a very good template“, the Italian coach stuck out his chest when the casualties hit his players the hardest. Carlo’s faith in the plan has been key in the good moment the team is going throughleader in LaLiga and with full victories in the Champions League.

With the doubts that the winter market always generates within the white clubthe Italian coach will have the opportunity to open up to five gifts before Real Madrid travels to Riyadh to play the Spanish Super Cup. And it is that, except Courtois and Militaothat it is not ruled out that they arrive for the most crucial moment of the season, and David Alabawhose goal has been set in the 2024 preseason, the rest of the injured will be available for Ancelotti in the first weeks of 2024.

The best possible news to start the new year full of hope and optimism: Camavinga, Güler, Mendy, Carvajal and Vinicius are the winter signings for the Italianwho will be able to take a break before preparing for the semifinal against Atlético on January 10, where the first title of the season will be at stake for the four qualified Spanish teams (Barcelona, ​​Osasuna, Real Madrid and Atlético).

Key pieces in the scheme

The first to return to the grass will be Dani Carvajal. The Spanish side He suffered an injury to the soleus of his left leg that forced him to stop for three weeks…and after meeting the recovery deadlines, number 2 had a chance to reappear in the last game of the year against Alavés, but The white club preferred not to take risks and postpone its return to January 3. In front of Mallorca, Carvajal will take the opportunity to gain minutes and thus embark on the adventure of the Super Cup in the best possible conditions.

In the case of Arda Gulerthe most anticipated Christmas ‘gift’ for Real Madrid fans, his debut with Real Madrid would be closer than ever after his signing more than 5 months ago. From the club they are clear that the most important thing is that the footballer is fully recovered and ready to play once Ancelotti decides to give him the first opportunity. A constant calm that has been transmitted to the young pearl so that frustration or anxiety Don’t take over the midfielder.

Madrid’s plan with Vinicius and Camavinga It is also key for the challenges that will come in 2024. Burning phases in their respective recoveries, both took advantage of the MLS team’s facilities, Los Angeles Galaxyto stay in shape before returning to the playing fields. The Brazilian will have minutes in the league match against Mallorca and the Frenchman will join the white expedition heading to Riyadh. The one who will also return for the Super Cup will be Ferland Mendy. The French full-back suffered a muscle injury against Villarreal and the deadlines set by Madrid’s medical services will allow him to arrive at the appointment.