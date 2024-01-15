Ancelotti spoke with DC after beating Barça: “We are already thinking about the next title”

#Ancelotti #spoke #beating #Barça #thinking #title

It’s official: Real Madrid beat Barcelona for a Spanish Super Cup that is now history and that we will not see again for 12 months. The white team measured forces with their greatest rival in the Middle East in a duel marked by Vinicius’ goals. Carlo Ancelotti reviewed everything in Riyadh.

Carlo Ancelotti and his men took to the pitch with all the concentration shown throughout these months and also with the promise of a title which could even make us see Nacho lift a trophy as captain of Real Madrid for the first time. On the other side of the board, a Barcelona with more results than games and where Xavi’s image was also questioned internally.

In the midst of new information surrounding the Negreira case and the possibility of finally being able to listen to the VAR audios, the classic moved to the Middle East in what was the 17th final between Barcelona and Real Madrid in official tournaments. Until now the outlook was 10 wins for the team from the Spanish capital and 6 for the team led by Joan Laporta.

All Carletto’s words

“We have started very well and we have seen an inspired Vinicius. We have defended well and we have deserved it…We are all good and motivated, we show that there is a good dynamic. We have to look forward and celebrate this title…I am happy and we will have to fight to win the 12th title. It is a special night to beat Zidane…We are already thinking about what is coming…”, words of Ancelotti on RMTV.

RDP de Ancelotti

One more title: “Well, we are very happy, it was a final that we wanted to win. We have won with merit and we have taken advantage of Barcelona’s high line. We have found Vinicius well, who has had an extraordinary meeting. We tried to control the match and at the back, especially in the second half, we were very complete.”

Nine goals in two games: “We are very dangerous at the top because we have mobility. It allows us to not be suffocated by the rival. Rodrygo, Jude, Vinicius move and with the help of the full-backs we have that possibility that brings problems.”

Eleven titles with Madrid: “The key is to have and know that we have a serene and motivated environment. Everyone has their role and so far we have done well. The danger will come and we have to be ready when the danger comes.”

The difference with Barcelona: “It was a resounding result but we have to understand the game from the initial 2-0. Until 4-1 it was an open game and we had a hard time recovering the ball at times. If we think it has been easy, we are going to be wrong.”

Match Zidane in titles: “I know I’m doing very well (laughs)…The ceiling has to be focused on what’s coming. I like the work I do and the atmosphere there is…I am with a coaching staff and players who show a lot of professionalism. The club gives me love and I feel on cloud nine right now.”

Vinicius’s attitude: “I have removed him because of the wear and tear he has had, not because of the problems he had…He comes from an injury so we had to remove him from 80. He has to do his job like he did today, which is to give hope and titles to Real Madrid”.

The goal: “Yesterday I was clear about who was going to save. Lunin goes on Thursday and Kepa will return in the League.”

Luka Modric: “We have many players, he played very well in the semifinal. Kroos was fresher to go from the start.”

White fans in Arabia: “We are happy to have shown our best version. “They have supported us a lot.”

confidence blow: “I don’t know if it’s a boost of confidence…we have this because of what we’ve done so far…We have a strong team with great individuals…We are motivated.”

Soccer in Arabia: “It is growing, a lot of fans and money invested. “We are happy to be here.”

The moment of defense: “The defense is working well. They played experts today and I think we also have to highlight Tchouaméni’s work. His help to the line has been very important.”

What has Florentino told you?: “The president is always present and wishes us luck. He was convinced that we would win. He has supported the team and the players. “We are all happy.”