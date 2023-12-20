Ancelotti’s warning to Bellingham before playing in Vitoria: “I am clear that…”

#Ancelottis #warning #Bellingham #playing #Vitoria #clear

The Italian coach has made an aside with the merengue midfielder.

Jude Bellingham y Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid is now ready to face Deportivo Alavés this Thursday at the Mendizorroza stadium, in a duel with which the whites will close the year 2023.

Carlo Ancelotti worked this Wednesday for the last time with his players at the Sports City in Valdebebas, where he asked his players for maximum concentration.

The referee for this match will be Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos, who has earned his name in LaLiga through controversy, something that has led the Italian coach to have a conversation with Jude Bellingham.

At Real Madrid there is some concern about the referee treatment that the English midfielder is receiving in recent times, a situation that was confirmed last weekend with Jorge Figueroa Vázquez.

Ancelotti, who is aware of this, has warned the player and made it clear to him that in Vitoria he must focus “on playing football” and forget about the referees.

“Jude, I’m serious, I’m afraid of everything that is said about the referees… I’m clear that the best thing is to focus on playing,” the Italian coach expressed to the British midfielder.

In the merengue team, a hunt against Jude Bellingham by the refereeing establishment is beginning to be perceived, something that is reminiscent of the experiences lived by Vinicius Jr.

This is something that the Madrid entity wants to avoid from going any further, so the Italian coach hopes that the Englishman will move on from all this and focus on what he can control, on helping Real Madrid win, just as he has done. done at the beginning of the season.