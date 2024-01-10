Ancestral DNA analysis uncovers the origins of the disease

#Ancestral #DNA #analysis #uncovers #origins #disease

An international team with Spanish participation traces the genetic history of Eurasia and shows the origin of physical traits and predisposition to diseases written in DNA

About 5,000 years ago, a nomadic group of shepherds, the Yamnaya, moved from the Pontic steppe, north of the Black Sea, towards what is now northwest Europe. Along with their livestock and their way of life, this migration also brought with it genetic variants that, today, continue to have their impact. For example, they are responsible for the high risk of developing multiple sclerosis that exists in Scandinavian countries, such as Denmark.

This is demonstrated by an international investigation in whose leadership the Spanish has participated. Alba Refoyopostdoctoral researcher specializing in Computational Biology at the University of Copenhagen.

“The greater risk of multiple sclerosis that exists in Scandinavian countries is due to the greater presence of DNA inherited from this nomadic group, since migration was directed mainly towards that area of ​​Europe,” explains the researcher, who has contributed to the study of most complete ancestral genome compendium to date, a set of 5,000 samples that has analyzed the bones and teeth of humans who lived in what is now Europe and Asia in the last 34,000 years and has allowed us to uncover the origins of physical traits and genetic predispositions to diseases that continue to characterize European populations.

The results of the research, in which they have participated 175 researchers from all over the world, are detailed in four articles published in the latest issue of the magazine ‘Nature’.

“The work of many scientists has made these findings possible,” emphasizes Refoyo. “Initially, the purpose was to use ancient DNA as a novel tool to investigate brain disorders and diseases, but it was eventually expanded to include the study of the genetic fingerprints of our ancestors and the geographical origins of various human diseases to better understand them. We must not forget that the genetic legacy of our ancestors persists in all of us; so It is crucial to study the demographic history and migrations of past populations“says the researcher.

The work of these scientists, who for the specific study of the origin of multiple sclerosis, in addition to 1,600 ancestral DNA samples, have also taken into account the current genome of more than 410,000 individuals, have shown that different genetic variants, such as HLA-DRB1*15:01 (which confers up to three times the risk of developing multiple sclerosis) and is more common in people from Northern Europe They have their origin in the arrival of the Yamnaya.

These variants increased their presence in northern Europe over time, leading researchers to believe that, at the time, they provided an evolutionary advantage to the region’s inhabitants.

“These genetic variants could have been advantageous, since they protected the shepherds against pathogens and zoonotic diseases to which they were exposed due to contact with the domestic animals with which they lived. This meant that people who possessed these genetic variants had a greater probability of surviving and leaving offspring,” clarifies Refoyo.

“Our lifestyle has changed a lot in terms of hygiene, diet or available medical care, and perhaps as a result, we are today more susceptible than our ancestors to certain diseasesincluding autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis,” he adds.

According to the authors of the work at a press conference held in Copenhagen, these studies have a clinical implication and help explain the differences in the prevalence of multiple sclerosis that exists between the north and south of the European continent.

“This North-South gradient has been known for years. We knew that there was a much higher prevalence, which is up to four times higher, in the North than in countries close to the Equator in this disease,” he explains. Snake Mandibevice president of the Spanish Society of Neurology”.

“However, in recent decades we are seeing that this gradient is attenuatingclearly due to the influence of environmental factors”, continues the specialist who recalls that multiple sclerosis is a neurodegenerative disease (the third most common after Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s in our environment) in whose appearance both genetic factors and factors related to the environment intervene. .

The disease occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the myelin of nerve cells. But, for it to be triggered, in addition to the factors written in the DNA, environmental conditions are also needed. “We know that issues such as smoking, diet, infections that the person has had or having children at an advanced age are environmental factors related to the appearance of the disease,” he explains. “In recent years there have been important changes in lifestylewhich is causing these traditional differences between north and south to be attenuated and more cases are also occurring in adult women, around the age of 40.”

Genetic studies such as those published in ‘Nature’, “so rigorous and provide so much solidity and which also point to protective genes against the disease, will help us, along with studies of the impact of environmental factors, to know why prognosis of the disease is so different,” says Mendibe.

Why are they higher in Scandinavia?

In addition to the findings on multiple sclerosis, the research has also made it possible to map how genes that predispose to diseases such as type 2 diabetes or Alzheimer’s spread in Eurasia. On the other hand, it has also allowed us to uncover the genetic history of some traits, such as the fact that individuals from Northern Europe tend to have greater height than those of the South. This genetic predisposition, studies indicate, also arrived with the Yamnaya.

Likewise, the work has revealed that the lactose tolerancethe ability to digest sugars present in milk and other dairy products, occurred about 6,000 years ago.

The researchers have announced that they want to make the research resources accessible so that other scientists can use them and continue to delve deeper into the analysis.

“Almost a third of the ‘new’ samples sequenced for these articles, which were accessed, come from Denmark. For this reason, we have focused more on this region, as it allowed us to carry out a more detailed study. However, the increasing number of ancient DNA samples could make it possible to apply similar approaches elsewhere,” says Refoyo. “There is much left to explore, this is just the beginning. This ancient DNA data set offers many possibilities. I am sure that it will serve as a model and will shed light on the genetic basis of many other diseases and in very diverse populations,” the researcher emphasizes.

Of the same opinion is Carles Lalueza-Foxleader of the Paleogenomics Research Group of the Institute of Evolutionary Biology of Barcelona, ​​who has participated in one of the studies, which deals with the genetic history of post-glacial Eurasia.

“These types of studies are allowing us to know on a temporal scale and in incredible detail not only the origin of the genetic components that make up today’s Europeans, but also the diseases or physical traits that characterize European populations,” he points out.

“A 2023 study estimates that nearly 10,000 ancient genomes have already been recovered; nearly 1,000 come from the Iberian Peninsula. With the Danish project, which aims to make 5,000 more, this figure will soon double. We must not forget that in 2010 “The first three ancient genomes were published. This gives an idea of ​​the exponential advance that these tools represent for understanding the past,” he concludes.

