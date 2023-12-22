And Britain went into recession

#Britain #recession

Britain’s economy is in recession, according to data showing it shrank between July and September, shortly after Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt took the rare step of suggesting the Bank of England cut interest rates to boost growth. .

Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Likewise, second-quarter GDP is now estimated to be flat, down from a previous estimate of 0.2% growth.

However, there were some more upbeat signs for the economy in separate data also released on Friday that showed retail sales in November jumped much more than expected, rising 1.3% from October, boosted by sales of reduced prices.

The increase in retail sales volume reflects deep discounts during Black Friday promotions. Sales fell in the three months to November and are still below their pre-pandemic levels, the statistics office said.

Sterling rose against the dollar and euro immediately after the data was released.

Finance Minister Hunt – whose Conservative Party is lagging far behind the opposition Labor Party in opinion polls with an election due next year – took the unusual step of commenting on the BoE’s interest rate decisions.

“There’s a reasonable chance that if we stick to the course we’re on, that we can get inflation down, the Bank of England might decide they can start cutting interest rates,” Hunt said in an interview with the Financial Times published late Thursday. .

The BoE stressed it was premature to talk of a rate cut, although a recent slowdown in Britain’s high rate of inflation helped boost bets in financial markets that Bank Rate could fall to 3.75% by the end of the year next year, from its current 15-year high of 5.25%.

After Friday’s data, Hunt issued a statement saying the outlook for the economy is not as bad as the numbers suggest.

The ONS says the wider picture for the economy has been little changed over the past year.