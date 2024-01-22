And BYD has cut the prices of its electric cars for Europe

#BYD #cut #prices #electric #cars #Europe

The Chinese manufacturer is also betting on an aggressive policy in key markets

After overtaking Tesla in electric car sales in the last three months of 2023, China’s biggest carmaker, BYD, is looking to increase its lead in key markets. And for this purpose, it relies on aggressive tactics, which include price reductions.

This is already a fact in Germany, where BYD has significantly reduced the prices of electric cars to increase its sales and overtake its main competitors in the market. It is noted that the Chinese automaker has reduced the prices of its most popular electric cars by 15%.

One of them BYD Atto 3, which entered the European markets in 2022 at a price of 38,000 euros, but it was gradually increasing. According to the latest information, the electric crossover cost about 47,000 euros at the beginning of the year, but with the introduced 15% discount, it is already about 40,000 euros.

We remind you that the Atto 3 from BYD is equipped with a Blade battery with a capacity of 60.5 kWh, which is enough for a range of 420 km. At 4,455mm long, the Atto 3 competes with the Volkswagen ID.4 and Tesla Model Y in Europe. In China, however, the Atto 3 sells for around $18,700.

According to experts, the move to reduce prices will have a positive effect on sales dynamics. But if it is perceived as a potential threat to domestic manufacturers, the EU may fast-track the planned introduction of a tax to protect domestic manufacturers of electric vehicles.

