And the best-selling car in the world is… electric!

For the first time in history, a 100% electric model will win the title of best-selling car in the world.

If nothing too bizarre happens, the Tesla Model Y will become the best-selling car in the world in 2023, dethroning the Toyota RAV4, which is in second place on the podium.

According to preliminary data presented by JATO Dynamics, Tesla sold a total of 1.2 million units of the Model Y during the last year, while the Toyota RAV4 will not have gone beyond 1.07 million units. Closing the podium, another Toyota, the Corolla, with 1.01 million registrations across all bodies.

According to this report, which is still provisional, it should be noted that the Tesla Model Y will see a notable increase of 64% in 2023 compared to 2022, when it was in fourth place in the ranking.

Also Read:  What's going on with Tesla? It's not going well...

