Anderlecht again suffers reputational damage against ten-man Union after their 8th derby loss in a row and fan misconduct

Exit in the cup and low point for Anderlecht in the derby battle with Union. A powerless Purple & White had more than an hour to correct Lapoussin’s opening goal with an extra man, but even conceded the 2-0. An honor saver from Dreyer came too late. Extra painful: some visiting fans stopped the party for a while by throwing beer cups at Moris and the police.

Union – Anderlecht in a nutshell:

Key moment: Anderlecht starts the second half with fresh courage, but shoots in its own foot just before the hour mark. After a foul by Debast, the ball hit the spot and Rodriguez gave ten-man Union a 2-0 lead.

Man of the match: Noah Sadiki seemed particularly keen on a strong performance against his former team. The 19-year-old midfielder swirled across the field with great acceleration and beautiful dribbling actions. With one of these he set up Lapoussin’s opening goal.

Striking: The Union trauma has become even greater for Anderlecht today. After seven consecutive league defeats, the Purple & White bite the dust for the eighth time in the Brussels rivalry, now in the cup. It has been almost three years since Anderlecht were able to beat Union again.

Lapoussin scores, Mac Allister takes red

Amoura, Puertas, Machida and Lazare. The list of absentees at Union was not bad for the Brussels derby against Anderlecht. The Purple & White had to make some adjustments at the back due to the injuries to Patris and Sardella, so Bouchouari was allowed to make his debut.

After seven defeats in a row in the neighboring battle, Anderlecht knew they had to be on their guard. Schmeichel had missed that briefing. The match was not even ten minutes old when the goalkeeper nonchalantly handed the ball to Sadiki. The ex-Anderlecht player put Rodriguez in front of the empty goal, but Rits was just able to prevent the 1-0.

It came after 25 minutes, again with Sadiki in a leading role. He smoothly set Bouchouari in the wind and brought the ball from the back line to Lapoussin. With a crossed shot in one go, he deservedly gave Union the lead.

Barely five minutes later it became quiet in the Dudenpark when Mac Allister pulled the emergency brake at the broken through Dolberg. Referee D’Hondt did not hesitate for a moment and sent the Argentinian off the field. The Purple & White took over command, but it was not possible to exploit the numerical majority.

Anderlecht cannot beat ten-man Union either

A stormy opening quarter in the second half? No, Anderlecht could not achieve that either. Only once did Moris have to distinguish himself when Dreyer came close to the equalizer with a good shot.

The ten-man Union held on easily and just before the hour mark Debast made things even worse for Anderlecht. The defender tapped Rodriguez in the box and after VAR intervention the ball hit the spot. Rodriguez himself got behind the ball and calmly made it 2-0.

Riemer threw Vazquez into the fray and he missed a great opportunity to score the tying goal. On the other side, Leysen came close to making it 3-0. Unfortunately, with fifteen minutes to go, some frustrated Anderlecht fans demanded their attention. Moris was pelted with cups of beer and referee D’Hondt sent everyone inside.

After an interruption of more than fifteen minutes and frantic attempts by Vertonghen and Fredberg to calm the Anderlecht supporters, the match could still be resumed. The break did not bring any change for the Purple & White, but deep into extra time, Dreyer’s tying goal still created tension.

Union had a hard time, but held out and deservedly advanced to the semi-finals. A double confrontation with Club Brugge awaits. For Anderlecht, only the competition remains and a new crucial match against the neighbors from Sint-Gillis awaits on Sunday.

Sadiki: “We now have to fight for the double”

Noah Sadiki: “We worked very hard and ran very fast, after we quickly came up with ten. Anderlecht played very well and were even able to score at the end, but we gave everything and I think we really deserved the victory At the end I was completely devastated, because we played with ten for a long time. For me this is not revenge. It was a match like any other. I started at Anderlecht and I am very grateful to the club for what they gave me. This is not revenge at all. I just played the way I always have to play. We now have to fight for the double. We have to go for the title, there is nothing else to do this season.”

Alexander Blessin (Union coach): “We started the match very well, with a very good organization. We scored an absolutely great goal, well deserved at that moment. With that good counter, and that is Anderlecht’s strength, We were not well organized and we received a deserved red card. We played 65 minutes with one man less, but Anderlecht could not create any big chances. In the end they scored due to a mistake on our part, but I never had the feeling that they would be different “We were able to score. This is a deserved victory, I am very proud of the team. On Sunday we will have two fresh players with Puertas and Amoura and we will go for the win again.”

Phase by phase

End

Anderlecht loses for the eighth consecutive time in the neighboring battle with Union and is thus out of the cup. Union can prepare for a double confrontation with Club Brugge in the semi-finals. Lapoussin opened the scoring in the first half and despite the exclusion of Mac Allister, Union continued to lead after half-time with a penalty from Rodriguez. After a stoppage in play due to misconduct by some Anderlecht supporters, Dreyer was able to score the tying goal deep into extra time, but Anderlecht did not get any further.

Yellow for Moris

Moris tries to steal some more seconds. Ref D’Hondt intervenes decisively and gives the goalkeeper a yellow card.

Anderlecht is still giving everything. It is still a nail-biter in this final phase.

Dreyer claims another penalty after an innocent duel in the box. Ref D’Hondt rightly does not comment on it and VAR does not intervene either.

The VAR judges the goal valid and so it can still be exciting in the Dudenpark. Will Union hold out?

Dreyer scores!

Is it still possible for Anderlecht? After a long kick from Schmeichel, Leysen unfortunately lays the ball out for Dreyer. He then shows his excellent technique and curls the ball into the goal. But there will be a VAR check for offside.

Lapoussin scores a free kick for Union and the time ticks away mercilessly for Anderlecht. Castro-Montes takes the free kick, but aims straight at Schmeichel.

7 minutes extra

We will continue to play football for a while, because there will be more than seven minutes added. Can Anderlecht still perform a miracle?

Anderlecht presses, but Union defends its own penalty area excellently.

Peter Vandenbempt on Radio 1

Dreyer’s dismissal

Dreyer takes his chance again with a long shot. The Dane has a nice long shot in his legs, but that won’t work out tonight. His attempt goes high.

Applause for Rodriguez

Rodriguez is tired and is taken to the side amid loud applause. Kabangu takes his place.

Anderlecht does not give the impression that it can yet bring about a change. Things always go wrong with the last action. An eighth consecutive defeat against Union gradually seems inevitable for the Purple & White.

Match resumed

The match resumes after a minutes-long interruption. The question is for how long. Degreef has joined the team for Augustinsson at Anderlecht. There are still approximately fifteen minutes of regular playing time to be completed.