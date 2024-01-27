Anderlecht finds a new goalkeeper in Denmark with Mads Kikkenborg

In its search for a new goalkeeper, Anderlecht has again ended up in Scandinavia. The Purple & White have recruited the Danish goalkeeper Mads Kikkenborg. “We are adding extra competition to our core,” says Anderlecht.

Due to the impending departure of second goalkeeper Maxime Dupé – the Frenchman was on his way to Nice – Anderlecht needed a new goalkeeper. Purple & White has now found it in Denmark, with 24-year-old Mads Kikkenborg.

Kikkenborg trained at Esbjerg and moved to Lyngby in the summer of 2021. There he stood between the posts for 53 matches.

The 1.97 m tall goalkeeper now has to compete with his compatriot Kasper Smeichel at Anderlecht. Kikkenborg has signed a 4.5-year contract in the Astrid Park.

“With Mads we add a different profile and an extra dose of competition to our core. He is a big goalkeeper with a great reach. Mads has developed very quickly and strongly over the past two years. We are very curious to see his development here seeing crosses at Anderlecht,” said the Purple & White.

