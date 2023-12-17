Andiamo! Tadej Pogacar surprisingly chooses the Giro in 2024

After Wout van Aert, Tadej Pogacar is now also taking a different approach in 2024. Since 2020, the Tour de France has been the only Grand Tour on the Slovenian’s program every year, but next year he will make his debut in the Tour of Italy.

Pogacar won major races last year with the Tour of Flanders, the Amstel Gold Race, the Flèche Wallonne, the Tour of Lombardy and Paris-Nice, but he collided with Jonas Vingegaard in the Tour for the second year in a row.

It is not known whether this played a role in his decision to choose the Giro in 2024. The question is also whether Pogacar will now completely ignore the Tour. A program with both the Giro and the Tour seems copious. Especially if Pogacar also has the Olympic Games on his programme.

