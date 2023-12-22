ANDRANOFASIKA – RN4 – Return of bush taxi attacks

The window of the vehicle was broken by the bandits

The occupants of a bush taxi were robbed by a group of criminals on National Road 4, near Andalamahitsy-Andranofasika, yesterday.

Acts of insecurity on certain National Roads (RN) are gaining speed recently. Just yesterday, around 4 a.m., in Andalamahitsy-Andranofasika, in the Ambato-Boeny district, a bush taxi was preyed upon by highway bandits.

The public transport vehicle, a Mercedes Sprinter, was heading towards Mahajanga. He came from Antananarivo with around ten passengers on board.

No one suspected what was going to happen, when they arrived at the place mentioned where thugs appeared out of nowhere to quickly block the road. Impossible for the driver to engage reverse gear, because he was overpowered by the attackers and the vehicle was surrounded. The rear window was broken by the tape.

Traumatized

The driver and some passengers were hit on the head with a stick. “By the way, the bandits only carried bladed weapons and no firearms. They stole the driver’s license and phone. Other travelers were robbed of their money, their cell phones and their jewelry,” says a gendarme from the Ambato-Boeny brigade, relying on the report drawn up by his colleagues.

After gathering their loot, the highway robbers slipped away in the dark. Their slightly injured, but completely traumatized, victims were unable to notice in which direction they went. Small pieces of glass from the bush taxi were scattered on board and at the crime scene, on the asphalt. The driver stopped for a moment at the police station to report the robbery. “Until now, our men are still continuing to comb the area,” according to the local gendarmerie.

The search carried out during the day would have yielded nothing. The victims were able to reach Mahajanga after the gendarmes finished recording their statement. Some of them are certain that the criminals are people living in the vicinity of the RN4. This was not the first time that such an attack was observed in this area.

Embroidery Leonard